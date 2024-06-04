Fortnite celebrates Destiny 2: The Final Shape launch by bringing back skins

The release of the Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion has finally brought back Fortnite x Destiny collab skins into the Item Shop. Here are all the skins available.

The much-awaited expansion and conclusion to Destiny 2‘s 10-year-long journey, The Final Shape, has finally arrived. To celebrate the release, Fortnite has brought various Destiny 2 collab skins back to the Item Shop, which were initially released during Destiny 2 Season 18 as part of the Lightfall expansion.

Epic Games’ collab has added three cosmetic skins from the hit Bungie game – Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger, and several other items that players can purchase using their V-Bucks.

In an X post by ShiinaBR, players of both games celebrated this moment and expressed their excitement. One such player said, “The End Is Here.” Another chimed in, “I hope they give us Cayde also later this year please.” A third user wrote, “Just in time for finality.”

Epic Games/Bungie There are three Destiny 2 characters available as Fortnite skins.

Here are all the Destiny 2 x Fortnite collab items available in the Item Shop along with their V-Bucks prices:

Commander Zavala skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Ikora Rey skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Exo Stranger skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Sparrow glider (with 3 selectable styles) – 800 V-Bucks

(with 3 selectable styles) – 800 V-Bucks The Lament pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Black Talon pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Crown Splitter pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Legends of the Light and Dark Bundle (includes all cosmetics) – 2,700 V-Bucks

To get these items, simply head to the Fortnite Item Shop and navigate to the Destiny 2 category to purchase the collab cosmetics. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you proceed with a purchase.

Furthermore, an Investigate emote was also seen in the news feed but didn’t appear in the Item Shop along with the Destiny 2 collab items.

All of the above items will rotate out of Fortnite on June 8, 2024, with the shop reset.

