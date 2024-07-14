Find out how to slide across a vehicle in Fortnite to complete one of the weekly challenges in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Every week, Fortnite releases a set of challenges players can complete to earn XP. Most of the time, they’re pretty simple and straightforward to do, usually requiring you to deal damage with a certain weapon or capture the Loot Island, among others.

However, there’s one particular new quest that can be confusing to complete, and that’s none other than the one that asks you to slide across a vehicle.

Article continues after ad

Like other weekly quests, you get 15,000 XP when you complete this, so it’s definitely something you wouldn’t want to miss out on. Here’s how to do it.

Fortnite: How to slide across a vehicle

epic games Sliding across a vehicle in Fortnite can be done with these easy steps.

The easiest way to slide across a vehicle in Fortnite is first to visit an empty gas station as that’s where you’ll find a car. You can also run into a car randomly in the street, of course, but it’ll be much safer to complete this quest without having to worry about getting sniped out in the open.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, once you’ve secured a car, you’ll want to give yourself some distance to it before running to it. Press Shift to run toward it. Just before you reach the car, hit the jump button and then press crouch.

You can attempt to land anywhere on the car’s surface, like its trunk or roof, when you’re doing this quest. This will give you the sliding animation and mark the quest complete.

Article continues after ad

And just like that, the 15,000 XP reward is all yours. While any car works for this quest, a sports car should give you an easier time since it has a lower roof. That said, SUVs can be an excellent choice as well, thanks to their broad design.

Either way, this quest shouldn’t take too long to complete in Fortnite, assuming there are no other distractions or enemies around you.