How to craft Turnable Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Turnable Wheels make the vehicle trek a little bit easier in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Update 29.10 is all about vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, finally letting players create their own legitimate vehicles after spending hours making makeshift rides.

There are three builds for vehicle creation, and there’s also a bevy of wheel choices to choose from, notably as players can create Turnable and Powered Wheels, each providing unique benefits.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the first set of tires, the Turnable Wheels.

LEGO Fortnite Turnable Wheels recipe

Much like the Driver’s Seat and Power Centers, Turnable Wheels come in three sizes — Small, Medium, and Large.

No Crafting Bench is required, you only have to open your Build Menu, scroll to Toys, and Turnable Wheels can be found in the Controls section.

Here are the crafting requirements:

To craft a Small Turnable Wheel, you’ll need:

1 Wooden Rod

1 Woof

2 Cords

To craft a Medium Turnable Wheel, you’ll need:

1 Flexwood Rod

2 Flexwood

2 Cords

To craft a Large Turnable Wheel, you’ll need:

1 Frostpine Rod

4 Frostpine

2 Cords

How to use Turnable Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Once crafted, attach them to a Vehicle Base. It’s important to note that you’ll need a Power Center since Turnable Wheels require power, with the larger variants requiring more power.

Regarding the choice between Powered vs. Turnable Wheels, the former only spins in a single direction, while the latter will spin and turn when receiving signals from the Driver’s Seat. So, in most cases, if not all, the Turnable Wheel should be your go-to choice.

