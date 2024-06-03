Brutal Fortnite trick lets you kick out players hijacking your car permanently

Are you fed up of having an unwanted passenger in your vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3? Check out this trick that can help you get rid of them.

With the addition of Nitro Cars and Vehicle Mods, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought a completely different meta compared to the previous season. And while Epic has nerfed cars recently, it goes without saying that playing in Solos with this new meta can still be a painful experience.

If you managed to get your hands on a decent car, the chances of other players hijacking your car are pretty high. In fact, in one player’s experience, it had gotten to a point where all four players in the final circle decided to hop in one car instead of fighting each other.

Article continues after ad

So, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you’re stuck with an unwanted passenger in Fortnite, this particular trick that was shared in a Reddit thread is something you can try to teach them a lesson.

Article continues after ad

What you’re going to need for this trick to work is a Boogie Bomb, a Rift, and the Floating Island. To kick the hijacker out of your car permanently, drive to the Floating Island, which is marked on the map once it spawns.

Find a Rift nearby. There’s usually one underneath or near the Floating Island area. When you enter the Rift, your entire vehicle will also be teleported with you. Now’s your chance to land on the Floating Island to pull off the next move.

Article continues after ad

Your main objective as soon as you land on the Floating Island is to drive your car forward until it falls off the edge. However, just before that, make sure you exit the car and throw a Boogie Bomb into the vehicle. With the right timing, the unwanted passenger will be forced to dance outside the car and fall to their death.

Article continues after ad

They won’t be able to use their glider to land safely, as shown in the clip. It’s a pretty brutal trick for sure, but if you’re tired of others freeloading in your vehicle, it’s worth a try. Plus, you might get some of the best weapons from looting them.