How to craft Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Powered Wheels join LEGO Fortnite, offering players a way to give their vehicles an extra push. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Mechanical Mayhem has been one of LEGO Fortnite’s biggest updates, which has shaken it up by adding all-new vehicles for faster travel around the map.

Three vehicles have joined the mode in total, but players must build them using a bevy of items such as Power Centers, Driver’s Seats, and more.

One of the necessities for vehicles is wheels: with that said, here’s everything you need to know about Powered Wheels.

LEGO Fortnite Powered Wheel recipe

Powered Wheels come in three variants — Small, Medium, or Large — each requiring various materials to craft.

To craft Small Powered Wheels, you’ll need:

1 Wooden Rod

1 Wood

To craft Medium Powered Wheels, you’ll need:

1 Flexwood Rod

2 Flexwood

To craft Large Powered Wheels, you’ll need:

1 Frostpine Rod

4 Frostpine

When you have all the materials, open up the Build Menu, scroll over to Toys, and navigate to Controls. Once there, you’ll find the Powered Wheels for crafting.

How to use Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Much like any tire, you’ll need a Vehicle Base to attach the wheels to. Also, they use power, so make sure you have enough Power Cells and a large enough Power Center to feed the wheels.

There are two different types of wheels — Turnable and Powered. The former is multipurpose, letting drivers turn their vehicles and drive forward. The latter only lets players drive forward, so you’ll most likely want to gravitate toward Turnable Wheels.

