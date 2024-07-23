All Fortnite Summer Road Trip Cybertruck quests and rewards

Fortnite added a new event called Summer Road Trip and the Cybertruck with update 30.30. If you’d like to grab the truck and more cosmetic rewards for free, here’s a rundown of all the quests and how to complete them.

The latest Fortnite update v30.30 brings new content to the game including a new Rocket Racing season, Fall Guys collab assets to UEFN, and the Tesla Cybertruck as a driveable vehicle. It also adds a questline event called Summer Road Trip that allows players to earn more free rewards.

Those rewards include the free Tesla Cybertruck vehicle body for SUVs, a summer-themed skin for the car as well as cosmetic items like a back bling and sprays.

However, to claim all of those, you need to complete several quests in Battle Royale (includes normal BR, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Reload), Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Creative mode.

Here’s a rundown of all the Summer Road Trip quests and rewards in Fortnite if you’d like to grab the Cybertruck and more items.

Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests and rewards

Epic Games You can claim free rewards by completing the Summer Road Trip questline.

Every day from July 23 to July 31, a new Summer Road Trip Quest will unlock for you and your party to complete. You have until August 6 to complete all nine Quests, so don’t fret if you miss the first few days.

The more Summer Road Trip Quests you complete, the more rewards you and your party will unlock in Fortnite.

Here are all the quests and associated rewards you can get by completing them in Fortnite:

XP Quests

Quest Reward Day 1 of 9: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 2 of 9: Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Festival (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 3 of 9: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 4 of 9: Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Festival (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 5 of 9: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 6 of 9: Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Festival (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 7 of 9: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 8 of 9: Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Festival (60,000) 30,000 XP Day 9 of 9: Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) 30,000 XP

Bonus Goals

Quest Reward Complete a Summer Road Trip Quest (1) Holiday by Green Day Jam Track Complete two Summer Road Trip Quests (2) Battle Bus Spray Complete three Summer Road Trip Quests (3) Underworld Camo Wrap Complete four Summer Road Trip Quests (4) Not Responsible for Broken Shields Spray Complete five Summer Road Trip Quests (5) Peely On Board Spray Complete six Summer Road Trip Quests (6) Sun Sign Back Bling Complete seven Summer Road Trip Quests (7) Always Thank the Bus Driver Spray Complete eight Summer Road Trip Quests (8) Honk for Nitro Spray Complete nine Summer Road Trip Quests (9) Tesla Cybertruck bundle and Beast Mode Cybertruck boost

Furthermore, the free Tesla Cybertruck bundle includes the following:

Tesla Cybertruck Car Body (equip it as an SUV)

(equip it as an SUV) CyberCamo Cybertruck Decal

Matte Black Cybertruck Decal

Stainless Steel Cybertruck Decal

OMG Cybertruck Decal

Cyber Wheels

Baja Off-Road Decal

That’s everything you need to complete the Summer Road Trip quest and claim rewards in Fortnite. If you’re looking to do more, check out the Pirates event quests and how to complete the weekly challenges for more XP and rewards.