Fortnite players claim “broken” invincible car glitch has returned – but there’s a catch

The indestructible car glitch may have returned to Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3, letting you turn any Mythic car into an invincible Victory Royale winning machine. But there’s a catch.

Originally, the bug was discovered during this season following the release of the three Mythic Nitro cars. However, another iteration of the glitch has been discovered as a result of Magneto’s Power gauntlets being added on July 2, 2024.

Various posts have appeared across Fortnite social feeds on TikTok and other platforms revealing the new way to perform the method.

Despite some players getting confused with the old way, performing it wrongly, or saying it has already been patched, creator Major Meowzer and others have claimed it still works.

“The invincible car glitch is back and it’s even easier to do than last time,” Major Meowzer said in their YouTube video and continued:

“All you need is the Magneto gloves and someone to help you do the glitch. First, have your helper sit inside the car and then use the shield ability to push the car inside the cage.

“Once inside, your teammate can hop out of the car and then either use a pair of Magneto gloves that they already had or just pick yours up through the top of the cage. Then all they need to do is just push the car out and you’ll have a fully unbreakable car.”

Major Meowzer ended with a key detail that has caught various players out: “I do have to warn you though your teammate will be stuck inside the cage unless you use the Medallion to get him out, but if you do this, then the car will lose its invincibility.”

Fortnite creator Relishh has also claimed in a post that the players inside the cage can escape by knocking themselves out and having a friend come up to the cage and revive them. This allegedly makes it so that when you leave, the invincibility effect doesn’t disappear from the Mythic Nitro car.

