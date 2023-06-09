Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass: All new skins & cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, which means there’s a brand new Battle Pass full of exciting skins and cosmetics to unlock.

Every new season of Fortnite brings map changes and new weapons to discover, but the most exciting part is always the fresh Battle Pass. That’s no different in Chapter 4 Season 3, where the Battle Pass skins reflect the jungle-like ‘WILDS’ theme.

The most obvious standout in this Battle Pass is Transformers star Optimus Prime, who serves as this season’s major crossover. But there are plenty of original skins to discover, too, including a new version of Meowscles called Purradise Meowscles.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth purchasing the Battle Pass this season, you can see all of the new skins that are included below.

Epic Games

All skins in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

There are eight new skins included in the Battle Pass this season:

Era

Trace

Rian

Relik

Mariposa

Lorenzo

Optimus Prime

Purradise Meowscles

The Era skin will be available as soon as you purchase the Battle Pass, while the other skins will be unlocked as you work your way through each page of rewards.

The exception to this rule is Purradise Meowscles, who is this season’s equivalent of a ‘Secret Skin’ and will be available to unlock mid-way through the season by completing a set of themed quests.

You can see all of these new skins in action by watching the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer below:

When will the Purradise Meowscles skin be unlocked?

The Purradise Meowscles skin is currently scheduled to be unlocked on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

If it works in a similar way to previous ‘secret skins’ then you’ll likely need to complete a series of themed quests to unlock this skin and its matching cosmetics.

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass will cost you 950 V-Bucks to purchase.

You can use any V-Bucks you already have saved up or purchase more with real-life money. For reference, a pack of 1,000 V-Bucks (the lowest amount you can buy) will set you back $7.99.

If you’re subscribed to Fortnite Crew, you’ll automatically get access to the new Battle Pass so you don’t need to purchase it separately.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass expire?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass is currently scheduled to end on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Keep in mind that this end date is subject to change – they have been delayed in previous seasons – but it shouldn’t be too far away from the date above.

