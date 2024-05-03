All Fortnite Star Wars quests & rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2

A new Star Wars event has dropped in Fortnite Battle Royale and brings new quests for you to complete in exchange for free rewards. Here’s how to do them.

Fortnite x Star Wars has been the most recurring collaboration in the game yet. Each year players have received a plethora of content from the iconic franchise, whether they are Lightsabers or new cosmetic items.

This time around in Chapter 5 Season 2, Star Wars collab opens up to LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing modes as well. However, the Battle Royale mode gets its own share of new quests, weapons, and rewards for players to obtain.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Star Wars quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and their respective rewards.

Epic Games Darth Vader returns to Fortnite Island.

The Star Wars Fortnite event began on May 3, 2024, and will run until May 14 at 4 AM ET in Battle Royale and Zero Build.

The event adds a new Wookie Bowcaster weapon, unvaults the E-11 Blaster, Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, and adds three new cosmetic skins to the game. The LEGO Fortnite mode, however, gets its own mini-pass you can get to obtain rewards.

Article continues after ad

But when it comes to Battle Royale, you’ll need to complete a set of quests to earn some free items and XP.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite x Star Wars quests and rewards in Battle Royale

There are two phases of Star Wars quests that will be released in Fortnite Battle Royale during the crossover.

Epic Games Get this free back bling by completing Star Wars quests in Fortnite.

You’ll receive a Battle Pass Level Up for completing five of these Quests, and the AWR Pack Back Bling for completing ten.

Part 1: Luke and Chewbacca

Luke and Chewbacca Quests went live on May 3 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

QUEST REWARD Eliminate a stormtrooper and collect their E-11 Blaster Rifle (1) 5,000 XP Travel distance away from where you start the match (1,300) 5,000 XP Place in the top 10 players remaining in different matches (3) 5,000 XP Hit players from 50 meters or more (20) 5,000 XP Deal damage to opponents who are wielding an Imperial weapon (327) 5,000 XP Eliminate opponents with the Bowcaster or a melee weapon (12) 5,000 XP Blast players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster (4) 5,000 XP Survive taking damage from opponents in a single match (300) 5,000 XP

Part 2: Lando and The Empire

Lando and The Empire Quests will go live on May 7 at 9 AM ET. We’ll keep this section updated as soon as the challenges are released in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track