Fortnite: How to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage

The latest Fortnite weekly challenge calls for players to survive a fall of at least 5 stories without receiving any kind of damage. While there are a bunch of ways you can do that, here’s the fastest method to complete this quest.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is winding down, with not long to go until the start of Season 3. As the end of the season draws near, players are putting in long hours to finish their Battle Passes by completing objectives and unlocking cosmetics with Battle Stars.

Epic Games often adds new quests and events to the game, increasing opportunities for players to earn XP and level up. The Weekly Quests are the most consistent way to level up quickly and earn a lot of XP towards your Battle Pass.

The newest weekly challenges are out, and one of them involves avoiding damage after falling five or more stories. Here are two simple ways you can easily complete the quest for 12,000 XP.

Epic Games

How to fall 5 stories without taking damage in Fortnite

1. Visit POIs with Grind Rails, Air Vents, Zipline, or Kinetic Ore on the Fortnite island

Jumping from a significant height, at least five stories high, using a Grind Rail or Air Vents is the most straightforward approach to finish the challenge. Mega City is where you need to be if you want to breeze through this weekly quest.

At Shattered Slabs, however, you can make use of the fast mobility provided by the Zipline, Ascender, or launching yourself while standing on a Kinetic Ore to assist you in avoiding fall damage from five stories high. The quest may be finished quickly and simply at any of these spots in the game.

Epic Games

2. Use the Kinetic Blade, Lightsaber or ODM Gear to fall without taking damage

Using any of the following items that protect against fall damage is another option that will make the challenge much simpler to complete: Force Jump using a Lightsaber, fall off while releasing the ODM Gear, or use the Kinetic Blade Dash Attack and free fall on the ground.

If you are in an area with no accessible ways to save yourself from falling, you can utilize any of the aforementioned items. Simply carry any of these in your inventory and leap from high ground to complete this weekly Fortnite quest.

So, there you have it – that’s how to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2! Make sure to visit our dedicated Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

