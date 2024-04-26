Fortnite Quest Rewards: How to unlock Blazing Fire Cerberus & Stone Sorceress Medusa skins

Here’s how to unlock the Blazing Fire Cerberus and Stone Sorceress Medusa skins in Fortnite from the Quest Rewards tab in-game.

Fortnite’s Quest Rewards offer additional skin styles and cosmetics aside from the main Battle Pass and Mini Pass.

In keeping with the season’s Greek Mythology theme, players can unlock Blazing Fire Cerberus and Stone Sorceress Medusa skins in the game.

If you’re keen on adding these cosmetics to your locker, read on to find out how to get the Blazing Fire Cerberus and Stone Sorceress Medusa skins from Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Quest Rewards.

Fortnite Quest Rewards: How to unlock all cosmetics

You can unlock the Quest Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2, by completing Match and Weekly quests in the game.

You do need to be a bit patient, though, since these items are linked with Weekly quests, and not all of them can be completed in one go. Currently, only the Blazing Fire Cerberus skin is available to unlock.

How to get Blazing Fire Cerberus in Fortnite

The Blazing Fire Cerberus skin in Fortnite requires you to complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 5 and 6. You don’t need to do them in order; as long as you’re doing the ones that belong under those weeks in the Quests tab, you should be good to go. In this case, you can always start with the easiest weekly challenges first.

How to get Stone Sorceress Medusa in Fortnite

To unlock the Stone Sorceress Medusa skin in Fortnite, you must complete 10 Weekly Quests from Weeks 7 and 8. At the time of writing, only Week 7 quests are available in the game. That means you’ll have to wait until April 30, 2024, to do the ones from Week 8 before you can get this skin.

So, that sums up all you need to know about how to unlock the Blazing Fire Cerberus and Stone Sorceress Medusa skins in Fortnite.

Just remember that the end of the season should fall on May 24, 2024, which means that you won’t be able to claim these skins anymore after that time. The same thing applies to the skins from the Battle Pass.

