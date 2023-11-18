Fortnite Season OG Super Styles: How to unlock Lil’ Split, Renegade Lynx & Omegarok skins

Super Level Styles have been added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, so here’s how to get all of the Lil’ Split, Renegade Lynx and Omegarok skins for your Battle Pass.

Fortnite released another Chapter 4 Season OG update to their classic Chapter 1 focused season, which has allowed players to unlock a fresh wave of Super Level Styles in this season’s Battle Pass.

There are three Super Level Styles available involving Time Breaker skins for Lil’ Split, Renegade Lynx & Omegarok. However, these Bonus Rewards can prove tricky to get, which will result in you having the ultimate bragging rights if you can unlock and get them all for yourself.

For starters, you will first need to have completely finished the normal Season OG Battle Pass by having reached at least level 50. This will give you access to the Bonus Rewards, which the Super Styles have joined as the second and final bonus rewards for Season OG.

Here’s how to unlock all three Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

How to get Lil’ Split Super Style in Fortnite

Epic Games

To unlock the Time Breaker Lil’ Split Super Level Style, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach at least level 50 in the Battle Pass.

in the Battle Pass. Claim 7 Bonus Rewards from the first Bonus Rewards Battle Pass page.

This would then give you access to the Lil’ Split Super Style and would cost you 20 Battle Stars.

How to get Renegade Lynx Super Style in Fortnite

Epic Games

To unlock the Time Breaker Renegade Lynx Super Level Style, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach at least level 50 in the Battle Pass.

in the Battle Pass. Claim 7 Bonus Rewards from the first Bonus Rewards Battle Pass page.

This would then give you access to the Renegade Lynx Super Style and would cost you 20 Battle Stars.

How to get Omegarok Super Style in Fortnite

Epic Games

To unlock the Time Breaker Omegarok Super Level Style, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach at least level 50 in the Battle Pass.

in the Battle Pass. Claim 7 Bonus Rewards from the first Bonus Rewards Battle Pass page.

This would then give you access to the Omegarok Super Style and would cost you 20 Battle Stars.

All Bonus Rewards in Fortnite Season OG:

All the Bonus Rewards in Season OG can be unlocked by purchasing them with your hard-earned Battle Stars. Here’s all of them and how many Battle Stars you would need for each in-game item.

Page 1

Do the ‘Split emote (6)

100 V-Bucks (5)

Dark Storm alternative style for the Renegade Rustcat back bling (5)

Just Desserts wrap (4)

100 V-Bucks (5)

Scratmark Shredded harvesting tool (6)

Magmatic alternative style for the Renegade Lynx skin (9)

Page 2

Time Breaker alternative style for the Lil Split skin (20)

Time Breaker alternative style for the Renegade Lynx skin (20)

Time Breaker alternative style for the Omegarok skin (20)

Unlocking all of the Super Level Styles could take a while, so if you’re looking for fast and easy ways to earn XP in Fortnite, check out our level-up fast guide and our roundup of the weekly challenges.

That’s everything we know about Super Level Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

