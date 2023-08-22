Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins: Everything we know

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 character teasers have begun to appear on social media, and players are anxious to learn more about the Battle Pass skins they will receive. Here is everything we currently know about them.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will conclude soon, and players are already preparing for the upcoming season, which is confirmed to have a heist-based theme. Over the past few days, Epic Games has published a number of teasers that have hinted at upcoming Season 4 features, locations, and lore.

Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, has now confirmed that the next season will be titled Heist, based on numerous teasers with words such as “Are you in?” and teasing of a character named Kado Thorne in plaques sent to content creators.

Newly released teasers reveal a new set of characters and faction that players will encounter in their Battle Pass, despite ongoing rumors to the contrary. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins.

Epic Games Several cryptic teasers regarding upcoming characters were sent to content creators.

Everything known so far about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass skins

In the past few days, Epic Games has released three character teasers that affirm they will be included in the new Battle Pass for Season 4 Chapter 4. The first teaser was initially posted on the official Fortnite X account with the following text, “Light-fingered or perhaps a more elegant weapon? First though, are you in?”

Despite the fact that numerous players believe the mysterious skin to be Kado Thorne, sources say it could be one of the leaked survey skins from Fortnite users on social media. The second teaser sent to content creators featured a character named Diamond Dealer who resembles Highcard and Wildcard.

Chapter 4 Season 4 may feature the character as a key figure in the season’s theme, as well as a new boss and Battle Pass skin. Again, the official Fortnite X account teased the third Battle Pass character, which features the silhouette of a character resembling Fishstick but considerably more muscular than the original.

The player base has since named the character as Buff Fishstick as there has been no official name for the same. However, the image was released with the text, “DREAM BIG. MUSCLE IN. BIG CATCH.…ARE YOU IN?”

While many more character-related teasers are scheduled to be released in the days leading up to the launch of the new season on August 25th, we’ll keep you up-to-date right here.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Battle Pass skins in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

