Fortnite x Futurama event: Skins, quests, more

As players prepare for the upcoming v25.20 patch, the newest Fortnite crossover introduces Futurama to Chapter 4 Season 3’s Island. The collaboration event may also add cosmetic items, quests, and other content to the game. Here is what we know so far.

Imagine a group of eccentric 31st-century characters traversing the vibrant world of Fortnite, where humor, adventure, and epic battles collide. That’s exactly what Epic Games is bringing for the players as part of their latest collaboration with popular animated series Futurama.

Futurama, created by Matt Groening, won over audiences with its witty humor, memorable characters, and fantastical vision of a futuristic world rife with technical marvels and alien encounters. The world of Futurama will descend to the Chapter 4 Season 3 Island with an event for players to experience in the forthcoming Fortnite v25.20 patch.

While fans have long speculated about a potential crossover, they are ecstatic to finally see it come into fruition. Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite x Futurama event ranging from skins, quests, and more.

Fortnite x Futurama collab may add skins and quests to Chapter 4

Fortnite posted a brief teaser on X revealing Futurama’s Hypnotoad on a screen at the Mega City POI on the Chapter 4 Season 3 Island. The video was accompanied by a YouTube link that is currently counting down to 5 a.m. EDT on July 26, 2023, when the downtime for the v25.20 patch is rumored to commence.

While there is no further information on the collaboration event, players and data miners speculate that skins for Futurama characters like Philip J. Fry and Bender may soon hit the Item Shop.

However, certain speculations also hint at event-related quests where Zapp Brannigan may have players search for rare loot or solve puzzles, while Professor could send them on time-traveling missions to different eras within Fortnite Island.

Furthermore, a new emote called Share The Wealth was added to Fortnite not long ago, and some players believe it is a reimagining of the popular ‘Take My Money’ meme from Futurama. Data miners claim Epic cunningly hid the easter egg for the collaboration with the emote and caught people off guard with the big announcement.

While there is much to uncover as the event draws near, we’ll update this article as more details about the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration are released.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Futurama event in Fortnite!

