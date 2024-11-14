Fortnite Chapter 2 remix update changed fan-favorite skin and it’s terrifying

Fortnite Battle Royale players have discovered the Chapter 2 Remix update, patch v32.10, has broken one of the most popular skin’s faces.

There are thousands of different skins running around in 2024, from Snoop Dogg to Chun-Li, especially when you consider all of the different events Epic Games has rolled out. On November 13, it was announced in the game’s v32.10 patch notes that the update would introduce a new Ice Spice outfit and “In Ha Mood” emote, as well as Arkon, Champion Drake, Dark Doggo, and more.

As you can imagine with such a regularly updated game, this means that for veteran players, their gallery of Fortnite Battle Royale skins will be quite extensive by this point.

However, players are noticing one of the oldest skins in the game looks very different post-update. And… not in a good way.

Epic Games Peely has many versions in Fortnite but just two are affected, according to player reports.

It appears that the update has not been very kind to Peely, a huge banana skin many have equipped over the years. First introduced in February 2019, it has taken on a life of its own as not just a costume but a meme as well. The, in Winterfest 2021, it was given a little upgrade with the addition of Polar Peely, an icy variant of the original.

Now, the skin has had its facial features completely changed in what many are assuming is a visual bug. The discovery has been shared on X/Twitter and Reddit, as seen below from user SwitchKid2.

They said: “They took Peely’s mouth this update,” showing two images. The first showed normal Peely with no mouth at all, and then a gloomy looking Polar Peely looking equally as silenced.

This would not be the first time a visual bug like this has been encountered after a patch was rolled out, and usually they are fixed quite quickly. Many comments around the post suggest others have also seen this happen, too.

Some players actually want the bug to stay!

That being said, not everyone is totally dissatisfied by the accidental shakeup to Peely’s appearance in Fortnite.

A user replied to the post above: “Not going to lie, I like Polar Peely significantly better without a mouth. I feel like he only exists to destroy everything that comes into view of those massive glowing cold emotionless eyes.”

Epic Games Have a look for your Peely or Polar Peely skin now – has it got a mouth?

One Redditor joked this could be the beginning of the end for their favorite walking, talking fruit in Epic Games’ popular shooter.

The user said: “The eyes are next, then his legs and arms and then he will become a regular banana.”

Others said he wants to shout but cannot anymore, which would be a shame for the character.

The visual bug has not yet been flagged in the Fortnite Battle Royale Trello board, where developers note down things spotted in the community. If it becomes a more widespread issue, it very likely will appear there at some point. Until then, enjoy a mouthless Peely!