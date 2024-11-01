Fortnite Live Remix: The Prelude fixes biggest problem with live events

Fortnite live events are an awesome way to wrap up the season – or, in tonight’s case with Remix: The Prelude, the entire chapter. The only snag is nearly impossible to enjoy without some random player showing up to eliminate you mid-show. But hey, that’s finally about to change.

Until now, live events were thrilling yet risky affairs. In October’s “Absolute Doom” event this season, players faced Doctor Doom, clad in Pandora’s Armor, and teamed up to destroy Doom’s Tower.

But those who got eliminated missed critical cutscenes and environmental transformations, which only happen once. Post-event quests were available, but the main show could not be replayed- unless you count watching someone else’s recording on YouTube as being there.

Now, thanks to a new feature, this is about to change just in time for the end of Chapter 5 live event – Remix: The Prelude.

Epic Games announced through the Fortnite Status X account that Restored Reels will become a protected zone shortly before the event, where eliminations won’t be possible, ensuring everyone can enjoy the full spectacle.

You can participate in the Remix: The Prelude live event in any Zero Build and Battle Royale matches. Anyone interested in carrying on with their kills is free to do so – just not in this point of interest located at the very center of the map.

Fans are palpably grateful for this change in the comments. With Remix being such a short season, they likely want to get the most out of every second – including tonight’s live event.

Some players, however, want clarification. “Shortly” is vague, and players wonder if this means a 15-minute or 30-minute safety window. The game recently saw a 35-minute queue for no reason other than the season’s end, and players worry about possible wait times for this big chapter finale.

As we prepare to bid farewell to the Olympus, the Wasteland, and the Stark outposts, make sure you’re ready for the upcoming changes. And if you’re itching for more Fortnite news, check out the latest skins and leaks from the Remix Battle Pass to kick off the next chapter.

