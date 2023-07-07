It’s time for Fortnite to reclaim title as king of live events

Since the beginning of Chapter 3, Epic Games has implemented a strategy of introducing new gameplay and lore into each Fortnite season. However, this approach has inadvertently relegated the significance of Live Events to a secondary role. As a result, I’m not alone in finding myself growing weary of this pattern, and eager for age of amazing live events.

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has consistently ranked among the most popular Battle Royale games. I’ll never forget the day the official gameplay trailer with the Joywave song “Destruction” and the Fortnite: Battle Royale logo was released.

While I, and many other players, have vivid memories of our first moments in the game, there was always one element that made Fortnite stand out from the other Battle Royale games at the time: the live events.

With Chapter 1, Fortnite adopted a seasonal model, mimicking that of other persistent multiplayer games; each season concluded with a major live event that added to the story established in the preceding season. Those events became a staple in the gaming community and Epic continued their successful run for several seasons – until now.

Epic Games

There has been a significant drop in the number of Fortnite seasons and live events since the beginning of Chapter 3, which has significantly dampened enthusiasm and provided few reasons for regular viewers to keep tuning in. While Fortnite’s USP is dwindling, it’s time for the game to retake its crown as the undisputed champion of live events.

Why are Fortnite live events so important to players?

When the first rocket was launched from the island in Chapter 1, Fortnite’s first live event began. That anomaly on the map was what sparked the story arc involving The Seven and The Zero Point, ultimately shifting to the Imagined Order.

Epic Games

Since then, Epic has given players a hand in shaping the lore by holding live events to usher in each new season and give them something to look forward to. From the iconic “Rocket Launch” event to the mesmerizing “Marshmello Concert,” Fortnite set the standard for what live events in gaming could achieve.

I vividly recall how long the queue times were to get in to experience Travis Scott’s Astronomical and the Galactus live event (The Devourer of Worlds). It was reported that 15 million players, with the Marvel heroes battled Galactus on the island, while another 12 million grooved when Travis Scott performed.

As a respite from the usual sweaty gameplay on the island or the continuous struggle for Victory Royales, these events therefore, have a direct impact on player count and engagement.

It’s high time for Fortnite to bring back live events

Fortnite’s first two chapters had a higher player count, and this was boosted by the live events that were recurring until mid 2022, directly related to the game’s lore. The decline of the player count coincided with Epic taking a break from seasonal live events.

Epic Games

It was brilliant entertainment, watching The Agency, Imagined Order, The Last Reality, and The Seven as they fought over control of Zero Point in Chapter 2. But, the passion this instilled in players was extinguished once Chapter 3 started and was trimmed to four seasons with only two live events.

As Fortnite’s Party Royale and Creative modes have developed, the game’s live events have moved to creator-made islands, degrading the quality and experience compared to live events that really involved gameplay and put players in the driver’s seat.

During the current Chapter 4 Season 3, Fortnite is frustrating its player base by switching up the lore every season with a new perspective, and without a live event. The same can be said for the annual Summer, Winter or Easter Events. At this point, it appears Epic just wants players to invest most of their time playing the game and grinding quests for rewards.

However, veterans who have been playing from the game’s infancy believe that it has to return to its roots, rather than trying to compete with the mechanics and reward systems of other games.

Fortnite can rekindle the magic that made it a trailblazer in the first place by learning from past successes, embracing innovation, engaging with top-tier artists and businesses, boosting player activity, and providing a steady stream of unique events.