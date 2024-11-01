Fortnite players call out “garbage” Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass skins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is bringing some fan favorite characters back, but players aren’t happy with how their skins look.

As we get closer to the end of the current season of Fortnite, Epic tends to release teasers to build up hype for the upcoming season or chapter. So far, not only do we know there’ll be a live Prelude event to welcome the Remix Chapter, but some of the iconic OG characters will also return.

Here’s the catch, though. These fan-favorites have been mashed up with each other, making their overall appearance look like a mix of different characters.

In a Reddit thread, one user has managed to compile all the skins spotted from the official rewind teasers, giving other players a closer and more detailed look at them. And despite the Battle Pass not being live yet, many of them are already unhappy with these skins.

Some players claimed these skins look “sloppy” and that they’re a “hard pass,” but there were others who didn’t hesitate to criticize them further. “Genuinely not a single skin I’m interested in,” one user wrote.

“Why does 8ball look like a fisherman? Pretty sure a BP looking this bad is what made me stop playing Fortnite for a while the first go around. They had every opportunity to absolutely cook with this pass and these are just garbage.”

“I don’t mean to be a downer but these are legit awful compared to last year,” a different user commented.

Meanwhile, another user was convinced that this is a “top contender for the worst Battle Pass” in Fortnite – and that’s “not an exaggeration.”

Even some players who claimed to play in the OG days of Chapter 2 chimed in to say they weren’t particularly excited about these skins.

“They’re supposed to be nostalgic, I played first time since ch2, but these really suck,” one of them said.

Fortnite’s upcoming OG Chapter 2 Remix is fast approaching, and if you want to know what to expect, take a look at the Battle Pass changes, solo mode in Reload, and some of the returning features.