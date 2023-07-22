Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 actor makes “Bully Lowenthal” trend after recreating meme at SDCC

Spider-Man 2’s Peter Parker actor, Yuri Lowenthal, made “Bully Lowenthal” trend on Twitter after recreating an iconic Spider-Man meme live at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Spider-Man has had a long and storied history in pop culture, with plenty of films, TV shows, and video games under the web-slinger’s red and blue suit.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse having released in theatres on June 2, 2023, the next Spidey property is set to be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5, and fans are incredibly excited for this sequel to 2018’s smash hit.

Article continues after ad

That excitement reached a fever pitch when Peter Parker actor, Yuri Lowenthal, caused “Bully Lowenthal” to trend on social media after he took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to recreate one of Spider-Man’s most popular memes.

Spider-Man 2’s Yuri Lowenthal recreates iconic Spidey meme

SDCC 2023 hosted a panel where the voice actors and developers behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took questions from fans.

As the panel took the stage, Lowenthal got on the table, popped his collar, and recreated the iconic dance that Toby Maguire performed in Sony’s Spider-Man 3 film. This dance became a popular meme associated with the phrase “Bully Maguire” thanks to Peter’s aggressive demeanor under the influence of the symbiote.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after Lowenthal performed the dance, clips of the panel made their way online which made “Bully Lowenthal” trend on Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To make the meme even more fitting, Lowenthal showed up to SDCC 2023 wearing an incredibly Symbiote Suit-inspired…well, suit. The suit itself was an all-black two-piece with a custom Symbiote Spider design across the jacket.

Lowenthal responded to fans asking about where he got the amazing custom suit on Twitter, where he said it was customized by Jennifer Fournier who runs ‘The Vintage Smalls‘ costume design.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Spidey fans excited to see Lowenthal’s take on Symbiote Spider-Man won’t have to wait too long, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.