Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 patch notes: New locations, Attack on Titan, grinding & more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived, bringing some MEGA features to the battle royale including map changes, new weapons, and a fresh Battle Pass, so here are the patch notes.

A new season of Fortnite is always an exciting time, but this MEGA season looks especially exciting as it features a futuristic, neo-Tokyo theme that looks like it’s going to be reflected right across the game.

With speedy new vehicles to try out, a katana weapon to slice your way through the opposition, and an Attack on Titan crossover to unlock, you can find the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 patch notes below.

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 patch notes

A brand new Battle Pass is here

A new season means a fresh Battle Pass to work your way through. This time, you’ve got Renzo the Destroyer, Imani, Thunder, Mystica, Stray, Highwire, and Mizuki skins to unlock.

There’s also an appearance from Attack on Titan’s iconic protagonist Eren Yeager, although you won’t be able to unlock him until mid-way through the season.

Epic Games

New vehicles are zooming onto the Island

There are two futuristic vehicles appearing around the map during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: The Victory Crown Rogue and the Nitro Drift.

The Victory Crown Rogue Bike is a sports bike that seats two people (and replaces the Dirt Bike), while the Nitro Drift is a four-seater car that can drift around bends using the handbrake.

Epic Games

Fresh weapons to try out including a Kinetic Blade

This season of Fortnite introduces three new guns to the general loot pool: The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, the Havoc Pump Shotgun, and the Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

There’s also a Kinetic Blade melee weapon that looks pretty epic. With this sword, you can perform a Knockback Slash on nearby opponents or launch into the distance with the charged Dash Attack.

Alongside those brand-new weapons, the following returning guns will be available:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

All Heisted Exotics

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon

Epic Games

A new set of Reality Augments to unlock

Reality Augments are still around in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, with a mix of new and returning perks available to discover and boost your performance mid-game.

Here’s the list of all the new Reality Augments:

Dumpster Diving – Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place.

– Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place. Treasure Hunter – Nearby Chests are marked the first time you enter a POI.

– Nearby Chests are marked the first time you enter a POI. Slap Surplus – Find a Slap Juice in every Chest you open.

– Find a Slap Juice in every Chest you open. Munitions Slide – Gain medium ammo while sliding.

– Gain medium ammo while sliding. Medium Ammo Amp – Weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size.

– Weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size. Shotgun Recycle – Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Dignified Finish – Eliminations refresh a cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s Dash Attack.

We’ve got a complete Reality Augments guide with more information about these perks.

Epic Games

A futuristic twist on the Fortnite map

The entire southeastern corner of the map has been given a MEGA makeover with futuristic vibes and several new POIs including Mega City, Knotty Nets, Steamy Springs, and Kenjutsu Crossing.

These new locations also feature neon grind rails that you can ride along to get around quickly.

Epic Games

Fortnite x Attack on Titan crossover

The big crossover this season is the mega-hit anime series Attack on Titan. As well as Eren Yeager appearing in the Battle Pass, it looks like there will be a Mythic weapon based on the series.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2! While you’re here, check out some more guides below:

