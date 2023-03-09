Fortnite confirms Attack on Titan crossover with Eren Yeager skin

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is almost here, and Epic Games has already begun teasing a pretty major Attack on Titan crossover complete with an Eren Yeager skin.

With a brand new season called ‘MEGA’ launching on Friday, March 10, 2023, Fortnite fans have plenty to look forward to including the usual map changes, new weapons, and a Battle Pass full of skins to unlock.

Epic Games has been revealing the skins that will be included in that Battle Pass over the last couple of days, but the latest one is a little more exciting than the rest, as it teases another major anime collab.

Article continues after ad

The image in question features a shadowy figure looking over a neon cityscape with the caption: “There’s more to explore beyond the walls…”

Although we’re only able to see the character from behind, Attack on Titan fans will instantly recognize the character (and his outfit) as the popular anime’s protagonist Eren Yeager.

You can get a better look at the Eren Yeager skin at the end of this Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 trailer:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Considering an Attack on Titan crossover has been rumored for years now, it’s nice to get confirmation that it’s actually, finally, really happening.

Article continues after ad

There have been plenty of anime crossovers in Fortnite over the last year, with characters from Dragon Ball, Naruto, and even My Hero Academia appearing in the battle royale as purchasable skins.

Those crossovers have also featured weapons based on their respective anime, such as the Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha from Dragon Ball, so we’d expect to see something similar for Attack on Titan.

While we patiently wait for the new collaboration to launch, check out everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 so far.