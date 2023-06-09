Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 patch notes: Jungle biome, Transformers crossover, grind vines

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, bringing WILD features to the game including rideable raptors and new weapons to discover, so here are the patch notes.

The arrival of a new Fortnite season is always an exciting time for fans of the long-running battle royale, but this WILDS season is looking particularly interesting as a jungle-themed biome is taking over the map with loads of new areas to explore.

With rideable raptors to tame, a new Kinetic Boomerang weapon to take down your opponents, and a Transformers crossover to unlock, you can find the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 patch notes below.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 patch notes

A jungle biome has taken over the map

Staying true to this season’s WILDS theme, a new jungle biome has taken over the center of the Fortnite map, providing loads of new areas to explore as well as plenty of jungle-themed features to discover.

Don’t worry, though, as most of your favorite locations from last season like MEGA City are sticking around – at least for now!

Get ready for a Transformers crossover

Every season of Fortnite kicks off with a major crossover nowadays, and this season fans are getting a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts collaboration.

As well as an Optimus Prime skin appearing in the Battle Pass, there’s an Optimus Primal skin available to purchase in the Item Shop and a brand-new Cybertron Cannon weapon to try out on your opponents.

You can see the full contents of the new Battle Pass here.

Rideable raptors have arrived

It’s been rumored for years now, but with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 you’ll finally be able to jump on the back of a wild raptor and ride across the Island in Jurassic style – but watch out for their bite!

Alternatively, you can “nurture” one of the raptor eggs scattered across the map and when it hatches it will automatically be yours.

New weapons to add to your loadout

There are several new weapons to try out in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3:

Thermal DMR – Features a scope with thermal vision.

Flapjack Rifle – Good for targeting enemies and structures, features a spinning magazine.

Kinetic Boomerang – Can be thrown and recalled, hitting enemies in its path.

Cybertron Cannon – Launches a powerful explosive projectile.

Wildwasp Jar – Throw a swarm of Wildwasps at your enemies to target them.

Some of these weapons will appear frequently across the Island while others like the Cybertron Cannon will be a little harder to obtain, so do your best to find them all.

Grind vines have taken over the Island

Grind rails were a popular feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, so the good news is that they’re sticking around – except for this WILDS season, they’re being rebranded as grind vines.

They’ll function in pretty much the exact same way, so you can still change directions and shoot your weapons while riding along them.

These plants can be used to your advantage

Three new plants have appeared across the Island that can be shot at to get the upper hand in battle.

There’s the Bomb Flower that will explode on impact, the Stink Flower that will unleash a cloud of toxic gas on any unfortunate souls nearby, and the Slurp Plant that will fill up your health and shield when hit.

New Reality Augments are available to roll

There are several new Reality Augments arriving with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3:

Primal Companion – Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals.

– Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals. Wildwasp Weaponry – Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination.

– Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination. Sprint Lines – Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders.

– Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders. Shell Slide – Gain Shotgun shells while sliding.

– Gain Shotgun shells while sliding. Swift Shotgun Reload – Your Shotguns will reload faster.

– Your Shotguns will reload faster. Reckless Rifle Reload – Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty.

– Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty. Medium Ammo Acquired – Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers.

These new Augments will join a roster of existing Augments, so there will be plenty to play around with during the season. You can read our Reality Augments guide if you want to brush up on how they work.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3! While you’re here, check out some more guides below:

