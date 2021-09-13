All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 has arrived, and to no surprise, it introduced a bunch of new skins and cosmetics. Here’s a list of everything that’s been discovered so far, with more expected to come.
Fortnite has been shaken up once again in Chapter 2 Season 8. Not only was it a massive update in terms of new content and features, but it also introduced plenty of new skins and cosmetics to give players some extra flair.
Leaks have already revealed everything from Carnage, Torin, and Fabio Sparklemane to J.B Chimpanski, Toona Fish, and more. Let’s take a look at everything that’s been leaked so far.
All leaked skins & cosmetics in Fortnite v18.00 update
Fortnite Season 8 went live on September 13, 2021. And there’s already plenty of new skins and cosmetics trickling in.
Skins
SEASON 8 BATTLE PASS, SECRET SKIN LOOKS ORIGINAL! pic.twitter.com/kjCphleuwg
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
SOME SEASON 8 SKINS! pic.twitter.com/M0NHf4rzFE
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
Bundles
Bundles pic.twitter.com/hJfZb734I1
— Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 13, 2021
Cosmetics
NEW COSMETICS (rarity is broken)! pic.twitter.com/p60TXJm07y
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
a large number of assets didn't extract properly but theres atleast these: pic.twitter.com/AsNAYJEHHr
— Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 13, 2021
UPDATED SHOP IMAGES! pic.twitter.com/L6Z8NRInsO
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
SEASON 8 EMOTES! pic.twitter.com/wn4cKziwgU
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
Loading Screens
SEASON 8 LOADING SCREENS! pic.twitter.com/JSlU9r4NVe
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021
We expect more skins and cosmetics to be released throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. And of course, leakers will be the first to spill the news. So, don’t forget to check back here as we’ll update the article as it happens.