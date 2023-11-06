Best Fortnite Twitch streamers to watch in Season OG

With Fortnite’s Chapter 1 map returning for Season OG, a number of streamers are playing the game again. If you’re looking for a fun streamer to watch on Twitch, here’s a list of the best ones streaming Fortnite Season OG.

After its launch in 2017, Fortnite became an instant hit due to its accessible gameplay, vivid visuals, and innovative building concepts that differentiated it from other Battle Royale games. The rise in the game’s popularity coincided with an increase in the number of streams featuring it on live-streaming websites like Twitch.

Article continues after ad

Viewers were then entertained by a number of early Fortnite streamers because of their skill and charisma. Now that the Chapter 1 map is back in the latest Season OG, peak player activity and Twitch viewership of the game is at an all-time high.

Article continues after ad

But before you go out and win that Victory Royale, though, check out these top Fortnite streamers on Twitch to pick up some tips on how to play the game better or simply enjoy some wholesome content.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite Season OG brings back the Chapter 1 map and items.

Best Fortnite Season OG Twitch streamers

Ninja

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a renowned and influential Twitch streamer and professional gamer earned tremendous success by streaming his funny Fortnite gameplay and swiftly became one of the most recognized individuals in the gaming communities.

Ninja Ninja is known for bringing Fortnite to the mainstream audience online.

He gained not only a massive fan base, but also the distinction of being the first streamer to get a Fortnite skin by creating entertaining content and collaborating with celebrities like Dr Lupo, Travis Scott, Drake, and Ellen Degeneres.

Article continues after ad

With the launch of Season OG, the streamer garnered over 117,000 viewers in a single stream, setting a new record high live viewership in Season OG’s first day on Twitch. Although Ninja’s impact is not limited to Fortnite, his prominence in the game’s history is due to his contributions to the player community.

Article continues after ad

SypherPK

Ali “SypherPK” Hassan is a renowned Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and professional Fortnite player. SypherPK’s live broadcasts on Twitch and videos on YouTube are popular due to his insightful and funny commentary.

SypherPK SypherPK is highly known for his educational and strategic Fortnite content.

He’s a huge resource for Fortnite strategy advice and regularly displays his prowess in the game. He has won over his audience with thoughtful dissections of gaming, helpful how-to videos, and hilarious creator made events.

Article continues after ad

SypherPK has made significant contributions to the Fortnite community beyond just streaming and making videos. His latest venture Oni Studios aims to create immersive UEFN experiences as well as to push more entertaining Fortnite content for fans.

Article continues after ad

Nick Eh 30

Canadian gamer Nick “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony is a Twitch streamer and content creator famous for his work in the Fortnite community. He has amassed a sizable following both on Twitch and YouTube where he showcases his extraordinary skill and strategic brilliance.

NickEh30 Nick Eh 30 is a family-friendly Fortnite streamer.

His focus on developing family-friendly content that is appropriate for kids of all ages sets him apart from other streamers. His videos covers many different aspects of Fortnite, from gameplay highlights and tutorials to in-depth strategy analysis.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nick Eh 30’s upbeat and welcoming personality, combined with his commitment to producing informative videos, has gained him a coveted reputation in the gaming community.

Loserfruit

Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten is an Australian content creator and a prominent Fortnite streamer on Twitch. She rose to prominence thanks to her Fortnite skills but she is also known for her charismatic personality and amusing content on Twitch and YouTube.

Loserfruit Loserfruit is one of the top female streamers in Fortnite.

The enthusiasm and energy Loserfruit brings to her streams and videos has earned her widespread acclaim. Her work extends from gameplay highlights and tutorials to vlogs and amusing moments, which have helped her gain a significant and committed following in the Oceania region.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Clix

Twitch streamer Cody “Clix” Conrod became well-known in the world of competitive gaming thanks to his extraordinary abilities and stellar gameplay in Fortnite tournaments. Clix’s incredible performance and expert tactics helped propel him to the top of the Fortnite leaderboards.

Clix Clix is known for his quick building and editing skills.

Recognized for his skill across multiple domains, including building, aiming, and general game sense, he is a true all-arounder. As a result of his many victories in Fortnite tournaments and cash cup events, he has become a recognized frontrunner in the competitive community.

Article continues after ad

On Twitch, he frequently collaborates with other famous players and serves as an example to budding and professional gamers alike.

Article continues after ad

SquatingDog

Jeremy “SquatingDog” Pedron, an accomplished mapmaker and a prominent figure in the Fortnite content community, has garnered admiration from both fans and fellow content producers for his distinctive and amusing sandbox creations in the game. He streams his process of creating a UEFN map on Twitch and provides useful guides for players to navigate through the game easily.

Article continues after ad

SquatingDog SquatingDog is known for their Fortnite Creative maps and fun gameplay.

He also has an app that assists players in completing quests and gives some insightful tips for players to get better at the Battle Royale. Some of his popular UEFN creations include Fortnopoly, Fartnite, Rats, and Barbenheimer, all of which benefited from the originality of his concepts.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – best Fortnite streamers to watch on Twitch in Season OG. While you’re here, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins