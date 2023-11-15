Lewis Hamilton joins Fortnite’s Icon Series skin set

Fortnite’s Icon Series keeps growing, with well-known F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton joining the battle royale very soon.

Fortnite‘s evolution over the years since its launch has been nothing short of insane. What started as a charming horde mode in Save the World has evolved into a larger-than-life battle royale with millions of players loading in daily.

It’s never been more evident how big Fortnite has become than with its Icon Series skins, a line of rare in-game cosmetics featuring some of the biggest personas in the world. Content creators like SypherPK and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are all playable in Epic Games’ battle royale.

Epic Games isn’t done with Icon Series yet, as Lewis Hamilton will be joining the star-studded lineup very soon.

Lewis Hamilton is Fortnite’s newest Icon Series skin

For the unaware, Lewis Hamilton is a well-known Formula One driver, tied for the most championship wins at seven in total while owning the record for most wins in F1’s history.

Announced in a hybrid live-action and in-game footage trailer, Epic Games revealed Lewis Hamilton will join Fortnite. The set will include a casual look, a snazzy armored-up version, along with a pickaxe, surfboard umbrella, and his dog Roscoe.

Fans loved the announcement video, as congratulations poured in for the F1 driver. Fellow Icon Series partner, Ali-A, shared a heartfelt “Welcome to the Icon squad.” Another shared immense levels of hype with a simple: “HOLY F*CK THE GOAT IS HERE?????????”

Hamilton’s arrival is yet another huge addition to Fortnite’s Icon Series, which has grown absurdly large. Expect Hamilton to arrive in the Fortnite shop on November 17 at 7 pm EST.