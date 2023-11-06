Samsung asks Fortnite to bring back it’s rarest skin

Samsung has asked Epic Games to bring back the rarest skin to Fortnite with the release of Fortnite OG.

Fortnite has gone back to its roots with the release of Fortnite OG. The callback to 2018 features some of the most nostalgic locations on the map and has brought back fan-favorite weapons and items.

The excitement for Fortnite OG has been overwhelming as millions of players have flocked back to the game with its return. On November 4, the second day of the new update, Fortnite surpassed a new milestone by reaching over 44 million concert players.

With the return of Fortnite OG comes the release of the OG Battlepass which includes inspirations from some of the most iconic skins in the game.

Samsung urges for Galaxy skin to return to Fortnite

But one skin is missing from the rewind is one of the game’s rarest skins that can only be obtained by purchasing a phone.

On November 6, the Samsung UK Twitter account tagged Epic Games and asked them to bring back the ‘best skin’ in the game.

The skin the Tweet is referring to is the Galaxy skin that was announced back in 2018 alongside the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4.

To obtain the skin players had to purchase either the phone or tablet and download Fortnite on the device. From there the skin was then transferred to the account tied with the Samsung product.

Since the skin could only be obtained by purchasing a phone, it is the rarest skin in the game. But perhaps, with the return of Fortnite OG, there could be another Samsung collaboration on the horizon.