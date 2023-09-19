EA FC 24 players furious as Ultimate Team free rewards are stealthily removed

Free packs make it easier for players to jump-start their Ultimate Team journies, but EA FC 24 doesn’t provide the same luxury past games had.

In years past, EA rewarded players for taking part in previous titles. For example, FIFA 23 awarded Returning User Awards, with varying levels of packs based on how much a user spent playing FIFA 22. EA FC 24 marks the beginning of a new era for the series, which means a new way of doing business.

When Ultimate Edition owners log into FC 24, they won’t be greeted with the usual pre-season campaign. Instead, Nike Mad Ready features five players, and the promo challenges users to use those cards to complete objectives and unlock rewards.

Nike Mad Ready helps soften the blow of replacing Returning User Rewards. However, some non-Ulimate Edition owners fear they will be at a distinct disadvantage.

EA FC 24 players bemoan loss of Returning User Rewards

EA announced that Founder Status rewards replace Returning User Rewards in EA FC 24. To earn Founder Status, players must log in to EA FC 24 with their EA Account and connect to the EA Servers before November 1, 2023.

Founder Status rewards include Badges, an Evolution, Kits and Stadium Vanity, and XP Objectives. No mention of any packs has players concerned that it will be difficult to build a strong starter team in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 streamer Nepenthez noticed: “Founder Rewards have no signs of packs. So what will we get instead? Can’t start the game with zero players.”

Reliable FC 24 leaker DonkTrading responded: “I think we will still get some form of packs, tbh. Probably just called founders packs instead of welcome-back packs, but we will see.”

Some community members believe there will still be a Starter Pack. As seen in previous titles, players choose a nation when they log in for the first time, and Starter Packs award bronze, silver, and gold players from that nation.

Despite that, other players argued it’s unfair not to compensate players that poured endless hours into FIFA 23, as a third commenter added: “Nobody asked for kits and badges to replace welcome back packs!”

We will know for sure what EA has up its sleeve when the EA FC 24 companion app goes live on September 20.