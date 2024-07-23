Best way to earn coins fast in College Football 25 Ultimate Team

Coins are the all-important currency that will help you improve your squad in College Football 25 Ultimate Team. Here, we’ve collated some methods to help you earn UT coins quickly and easily in College Football 25.

With coins you can buy players and Ultimate Team packs to rise the ranks and put together the most competitive team possible, but sometimes it can be difficult to know the best way to really start building your bank.

Here are the best methods to get more coins.

Article continues after ad

Complete challenges

EA SPORTS

One of the first things you should do when you load of College Football 25 is start completing challenges, with Scheme Trials being among the most effective as they help you earn all different playbooks as well as coins and playbook packs when you complete them.

These won’t earn you a huge number of coins but are good to get the ball rolling, easy to complete, and can start building out your bank before you really get going.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Play solo seasons

Playing solo seasons is an incredibly efficient way to earn extra coins, especially if you play a Freshman season. With Freshman, the difficulty and thus the rewards are lower, but quarters are only two minutes, so you can easily get in and out of games without too much time wasted.

Of course, you can play on higher difficulties, but the time cost will be higher, so you’ll have to decide whether you want to grind more for a coin increase or earn them quickly instead.

Article continues after ad

Play well in Champs

EA SPORTS If you’re feeling confident, stringing together wins in Champs can be seriously rewarding.

Champs is going to be much tougher than solo seasons, especially if you’re playing on Freshman difficulty, but the rewards are far more enticing.

Depending on how many wins you can get anywhere from 3,000 to 125,000 coins, plus various packs to stretch your winnings even further.

Complete the Field Pass

Featuring 51 levels of rewards, there are a number of fantasy packs, coins, and more available in the Field Pass, the CFB version of a Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS The Field Pass can help you slowly accrue coins over the season.

You can earn 1,500 coins and a pack for completing the Orientation objectives, but from the Season 1 objectives, you can pocket yourself almost 50,000 coins throughout the season as well as packs and player unlocks, such as an 87-rated Harold Perkins Jr.

Article continues after ad

Snipe deals on the market

Sniping the Ultimate Team market is a trick as old as time itself, but one that can pay dividends in the long run. It’s fairly simple: filter down to cards that you can afford to buy, and wait for one to become available at a cheaper price than what they usually sell for.

For example, as you can see below, an 82-rated Pat White at QB usually lists at a Buy Now price of around 28,000 at the time of writing, give or take a few hundred coins. However, you might find a listing at around 22,000, which you could buy to then flip and make a few thousand coins in the process.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth remembering that EA takes a 10% cut of the sale, so you’ll want to make sure you can flip and still earn more than the 10% as profit.

EA SPORTS Sniping the market is easier said than done, but can really earn you a lot of coins.

Weekly Platinum Fantasy Pack

If you don’t mind spending a bit of money on the game, the Weekly Platinum Fantasy Pack costs 500 Points and can get you some decent Quick Sell options.

With three 76+ players, there is the potential to make some serious gains here, though you will need pack luck to be on your side.

Article continues after ad

Outside of these, it’s very simple: to earn more coins, you want to play more. This is the only way to guarantee growing the number of coins you have, so make sure you set yourself up with the best settings and get playing!