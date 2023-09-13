FIFA 23 players discover unlimited FUT coin exploit right before EA FC

FIFA 23 players uncovered a method to earn unlimited coins in Ultimate Team just weeks before EA FC 24’s release.

Some community members have already completed their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team road to glories and built an end-game starting 11. Previously unimaginable SBCs, such as 99 overall Messi and Ronaldo have never been easier to complete thanks to players being able to repeat 84×10 and 85×10 upgrades.

For a brief moment, FIFA 23 players declared the game “finished” as EA temporarily removed both fan-favorite upgrade SBCs. However, both SBCs returned, injecting some much-needed life before EA FC 24 releases worldwide.

But now with just over a week remaining before EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition owners get their hands on the upcoming game, it’s been harder than ever to find motivation to boot up FIFA 23. That was until community members stumbled across an exploit that awards unlimited Ultimate Team coins.

FIFA 23 infinite coin glitch explained

On September 13, WeaverFUT posted an infinite coin glitch for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

As shown in the video, all players need to do is quick sell any player, and they get the coins along with keeping the player.

It is important to take this information with a grain of salt, and as with any exploit, we don’t advise players participating at the risk of a ban.

Community members expressed doubt in the comments over the method’s validity.

One player responded: “He’s definitely getting banned.”

A second user added: “What’s the point of risking a ban one week ahead of the next FIFA though? Imagine him getting permanently banned now.”

Other community members believe that the exploit has already been patched. A third commenter claimed: “They have fixed it now, I think though.”

It remains to be seen if this FIFA 23 exploit still works or is even worth the risk. For more on EA’s upcoming football sim, make sure to check out the rest of our FC 24 coverage.