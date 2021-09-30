FIFA 22 servers down? FUT server status, maintenance & EA updates

Our regularly updated server status page will answer two big questions for Ultimate Team and FIFA online players: (1) Are FIFA 22 servers down? (2) Are EA servers down?

Whether you’re looking to qualify for FUT Champions Weekend League, signing in to open your weekly FUT Rivals rewards, or jump into a few matches of Pro Clubs – EA servers can stop you right in your tracks.

You can be kicked out of matches. You can be told they are not available to connect to right now, in the menus. You can even lose crunch games if the timing is off.

If you would like to keep up to date with the scheduled maintenance to work around that or check the status swiftly after an issue in-game, this page should be handy for you.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 servers down? FUT server status

EA servers are online!

The servers are online at the time of writing, meaning players can jump into the game, match up with opponents, and play matches.

Next FIFA 22 server maintenance times

EA has confirmed scheduled maintenance on September 30, 2021. This starts at 4 AM UTC and ends 6 AM UTC, with match creation expected to be disabled for 30 minutes.

Read More: Best FIFA 22 wonderkids for Career Mode

That means Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football games will not be available while it is ongoing.

We have scheduled a FIFA 22 maintenance coming up on September 30, from 4:00 to 06:00 UTC. FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) September 30, 2021

How to check if EA servers are down

FIFA 22 players can check the EA server status whenever they cannot connect in-game, by visiting the official EA server status page.

This page shows the latest updates in real-time for multiple platforms, including:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PC

What can you play while EA servers are down?

In FIFA 22, a number of matches can be played offline. The following modes do not require an online connection, and can still be fun if you’re in a party chat with friends:

Advertisement

How do you know if FIFA 22 servers are down?

Lagging in FIFA 22 online matches is one of the first indicators the servers could be touch and go.

Read More: Best FIFA 22 meta players to sign

Losing your connection during a game is also a sure sign that (1) your own internet connection is poor or (2) the FIFA 22 servers are down. Not being able to sign in to the EA servers using the menus, too, is a certain sign that they might be offline or undergoing maintenance.