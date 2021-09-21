Best FIFA 22 Pro Clubs custom tactics, formations & player builds

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs is just one of the game’s many modes where players can capitalize on the new custom tactics options. Here, we’re going to run through the best formations and systems to play, as well as player builds to help you score more goals.

EA SPORTS has revamped Pro Clubs this year within FIFA 22, adding a friends option to \. The latter will be very useful for when it comes to picking your player build for each position on the field.

Team customization was also given a facelift, with players able to edit their stadium, kits, crest, pitch lines, and much more.

Customizing your custom tactics to fit the game’s meta and the play style of your friends is much more important, though, in Pro Clubs. Matching those tactics with the perfect formation will see your record improve in no time, and that’s what this guide should help you do.

Contents

Best FIFA 22 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations

New Defending Tactics

There are four main differences to FIFA 22 defensive tactics, which can be used in Pro Clubs:

Sliders

Free Roam player instruction

Step Up player instruction

Overlap player instruction

4-3-2-1

Everybody wants to play upfront in Pro Clubs and score the goals. The 4-3-2-1 allows for one central striker, with two supporting forwards, meaning you can stretch the opposing team and run defenders ragged – if you play your cards right.

Defending

Defensive Style: Drop Back

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 6 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

5-2-1-2

Packing your defense can be a real benefit in Pro Clubs, and that’s where the 5-2-1-2 comes in.

Having greater numbers at the back might mean fewer attackers, but it also means you’re primed and ready to counter-attack the opposition by absorbing pressure during the game.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

4-3-3 (False 9)

If you have a striker who is comfortable dropping deeper to carve out space for your speedy wingers, a false nine could be perfect for you.

Defending

Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 1 bar

Free kicks: 1 bar

Best FIFA 22 Pro Clubs player builds

There have been some noticeable changes in the way FIFA 22 Pro Clubs players can customize their characters.

Knowing all of the different archetypes and perks, and how they help in-game, will be very useful in constructing the ultimate goalscorer, passer, defender, or goalkeeper.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs perks

Striker and Winger Perks

Distance Shooter – Increases accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Finesse Shot trait. 5-star Weak Foot ability.

Increases accuracy and power from long-distance shots. Finesse Shot trait. 5-star Weak Foot ability. One Time Shot – Increases finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits. Increasing your weak foot ability.

– Increases finishing ability during one-time shots or headers. Grants Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits. Increasing your weak foot ability. Set Piece Beacon – Increases Heading attributes on Set Pieces for five seconds. Grants you the Power Header Trait.

– Increases Heading attributes on Set Pieces for five seconds. Grants you the Power Header Trait. Clutch Finisher – Increases shooting attributes during the last 15 mins of a game, and extra time. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are also included while increasing your weak foot ability.

– Increases shooting attributes during the last 15 mins of a game, and extra time. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are also included while increasing your weak foot ability. Hot Streak – Shooting stats are boosted for 15 mins after you score a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are included while increasing weak foot ability.

– Shooting stats are boosted for 15 mins after you score a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits are included while increasing weak foot ability. Quick Reply – Shooting Attributes boosted for 15 mins after conceding a goal. Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits included increasing your weak foot ability.

Best Defender Perks

Defensive Closer – Increases defending stats in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.

– Increases defending stats in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match. Last Defender – Increases defending stats when you are the last player back defending.

– Increases defending stats when you are the last player back defending. Lock Down – Defending stats boost for 15 mins after your team scores a goal.

– Defending stats boost for 15 mins after your team scores a goal. Cool Head – Defending stats boosted for 15 mins after your team concedes a goal.

– Defending stats boosted for 15 mins after your team concedes a goal. Ball Winner – Boosts jockey speed when the player uses Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions. Increases tackling ability.

– Boosts jockey speed when the player uses Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions. Increases tackling ability. Physical Strength – Boosts strength, ball control, and jumping when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball.

Best Midfielder Perks

Assist Streak – Boosts Passing stats for 15 mins after assisting a goal. Grants the player Swerve Pass trait.

– Boosts Passing stats for 15 mins after assisting a goal. Grants the player Swerve Pass trait. Skilled Dribbler – Increases dribbling and skill move abilities. Flair trait included.

– Increases dribbling and skill move abilities. Flair trait included. Set Piece Specialist – Increases abilities during set-pieces. Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait.

– Increases abilities during set-pieces. Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait. Active First Touch – Increases ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after the first touch.

– Increases ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after the first touch. Threaded Pass – Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy. Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability.

– Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy. Swerve trait and 5-star weak foot ability. Precision Pass – Increases normal pass accuracy and speed. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.

– Increases normal pass accuracy and speed. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability. Tireless Runner – Second Wind and Solid Player Traits.

– Second Wind and Solid Player Traits. Pinpoint Cross – Increases crossing accuracy and ability. Swerve trait. 5-star weak foot ability.

Best Goalkeeper Perks

GK Clutch Save – GK stats boost in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match.

– GK stats boost in the final 15 mins, and during extra time of a match. GK Fast Rush – GK speed boost when sprinting or rushing.

– GK speed boost when sprinting or rushing. GK Quick Reflex – GK reflexes and reactions boost when saving.

– GK reflexes and reactions boost when saving. GK One on One – GK ability boost in one vs one situations for 5 secs.

– GK ability boost in one vs one situations for 5 secs. GK Far Reach – Better at saving Distance Shots.

– Better at saving Distance Shots. GK Set Piece Expert – GK stats boost during Set Pieces for 5 secs after the ball is in play.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs Archetypes

Archetypes are acquired through Skill Points, which are made available at the end of a skill tree branch. You can equip up to three Archetypes, depending on how you decide to allocate your Skill Points.

These will give you significant attribute increases – a key difference in builds from last year. Using the information within this guide, you should be able to work out the best perks for your Pro Clubs player, depending on their position.

In the meantime, we’ve got a flurry of information surrounding FIFA 22 that you’re going to need to catch up on down below.

