FIFA 23 EA servers down? Live FUT server status, maintenance & outage updates

If you’re wondering if the EA servers are down right now, or can’t connect to EA servers in FIFA 23, we’ll clear things up for you. Here, you can check the live FUT server status, scheduled maintenance, and any updates on live issues.

Whether you’re playing Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, or Online Seasons, outages in the EA servers will impact you one way or another.

Sometimes, downtime is intentionally planned ahead of time. Other times, the servers will go down out of nowhere leaving players scrambling for updates.

Thankfully (as we did last year), we’ll have the latest here for you each time you would like to check.

FIFA 23 servers down? Live FUT server status

EA servers are currently online!

The servers are fully operational in FIFA 23, which means those playing on the Web App, Companion App, EA Play early access, or the full game can play online matches.

EA SPORTS EA server outages will impact several modes in FIFA 23, from FUT to squad updates in Career Mode.

Those who have been playing FIFA for consecutive years will know that EA servers can go down during busy periods, especially around release date and later in the cycle for Team of the Year.

Bookmark this page to check the live status of EA servers at any time and we will keep it updated with the latest developments.