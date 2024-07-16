Here’s a look at the status of the College Football 25 servers, including whether the servers are down, what players are saying, and troubleshooting advice from EA.

On July 16, much of the college football landscape received first access to College Football 25. Early access on EA Play opened up on the 16th, while Deluxe and MVP Edition owners were able to check out the game, hours after servers for the game first opened up on the 15th.

However, players also experienced troubles with the servers, which affected functionality with Dynasty Mode.

Here’s a look at the server status for College Football 25.

At the time of writing, the EA Sports College Football 25 servers are up and running. Meaning, players can play online, including College Ultimate Team, and download active rosters for Dynasty Mode.

However, some functionality of the game has been marred by technical errors.

Players encountered servers issues in early access

Throughout the early access of College Football 25, players encountered several issues with Dynasty including losing connection, as well as trouble inviting friends to play the game mode.

Additionally, we’ve encountered problems loading up the active roster in Dynasty Mode for a cloud multi-user save file.

EA Sports

EA responded to server issues with Dynasty

When early access for College Football 25 opened up for some players on July 15 through the Deluxe Edition, EA confirmed that there was functionality problems within Dynasty Mode. To prevent any hiccups, the EA Help Twitter/X account recommended disconnecting from Wi-Fi, restarting when disconnected, and then re-entering the mode online while offline.

EA confirmed a fix would be on the way.

How to check server status

Be sure to follow the EA Help X account, as well as the official EA Sports College Football account to stay up to date. Electronic Arts typically communicates through X when major errors occur within the publisher’s servers.

