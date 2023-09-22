How to fix gameplay lag in EA FC 24

Players have reported lag issues during EA FC 24 matches, but fortunately, a helpful community member may have uncovered an easy solution.

On September 22, EA opened the floodgates to Ultimate Edition owners seven days before everyone else. As a reward for purchasing the game early, players earned access to the Nike Mad Ready campaign, as well as a head-start in Clubs and Ultimate Team.

EA also surprised players with a Flashback Kevin de Bruyne SBC that expires before the Standard edition reaches shelves. The SBC will set back players around 100,000 Coins, but the free 4,600 FC points from the Ultimate Edition pre-order certainly makes it easier to earn high overall cards and Coins faster.

However, despite all of the perks in the menu screen, an in-game issue is currently plaguing Ultimate Team matches. If you are struggling with lag in EA FC 24, here is one possible remedy that may help.

How to fix gameplay lag during EA FC 24 matches

On September 22, EA FC 24 news source DonkTrading reported a guide on how to fix lag in gameplay. Donk didn’t delve into specific lag issues, but if the gameplay feels slightly off for you, it may be worth trying the quick and easy fix.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to resolve the issue.

Enter the Game Settings Go to the Visual tab Scroll down to PlayStyles+ Overhead Indicator Turn off the setting

EA SPORTS There is nothing more than experiencing lag during an EA FC 24 match.

Turning off this setting makes it impossible to know when a PlayStyle is activated. But at the same time, users should already be familiar with how those abilities work without the need for a notification.

It remains to be seen if this fix resolves the issue, but if you are all out of options, it’s worth at least trying.

