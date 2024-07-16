College Football 25 has finally arrived after an 11-year drought in the series, and as scores of players check out the game, its servers are taking a hit. Here is everything you need to know about the status of the game’s servers, maintenance schedules, and any outages.

EA’s long-awaited entry into the series is now in early access for players who pre-ordered the game. However, many have been reporting early problems with the servers as they jump back in after an 11-year wait.

So, if you were wondering about College Football 25’s server status, here is everything you need to know.

The College Football 25 servers are currently up and running.

EA Sports Players are checking out College Football 25 in masses and it’s impacting the servers

At the start of its early access, players reported that they could not connect to the game’s servers, with reports of the Dynasty, Road to Glory, and Ultimate team’s servers all being inaccessible.

While some players are still encountering issues, and likely will for the immediate future, College Football 25 is mostly playable now.

Still, if you are running into problems, we recommend doing the following before contacting EA’s support about the problem:

Check your wifi and make sure your connections are stable

and make sure your connections are stable Run an internet speed test

Make sure you have the latest update downloaded for College Football 25

If the problem persists after ensuring everything on your end is good, then the issue will be on the server side, and you’ll need to wait for the developers to fix it. Thus far, we’re yet to hear from the developers on any planned outages or downtime to resolve lingering issues.

There is no official page to track College Football 25’s server status; however, you can check EA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account for updates.

Additionally, it may be worth checking out Downdetector to see if other players have the same problem accessing the game’s servers.