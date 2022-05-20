FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS: Release date & predictions

FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS is the last hurrah for this year’s end-of-season promo, celebrating the best players across the entire event. Here’s what players can expect from Ultimate TOTS, as well as when its release date is expected.

FIFA 22 TOTS is drawing to a close and it’s certainly made quite the impact so far. FUT fans have been treated to some insane cards from the best players in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and more.

But we’re not quite done yet, as EA likes to take a final victory lap with Ultimate TOTS, the big finale honoring the best that the TOTS promo has to offer.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS, from the release date to the players we expect to feature.

Contents

What is FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS?

After all of the individual teams have been and gone, Ultimate TOTS brings the best players from across the event back into packs for one final week. This gives players their last chance to some of FIFA 22’s best cards and earn big coins in the process.

It will primarily be made up of stars from the five major leagues; Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, and Serie A. This isn’t necessarily the 15 top-rated cards, instead, the best players in each position usually make a return, from goalkeeper all the way to the strikers.

Advertisement

Fans can also expect a host of Flashback SBCs and objectives to complete during the week, as well as regular lightning rounds in the FUT Store. So, be sure to keep checking the game regularly so that you don’t miss out.

FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS release date

EA have confirmed that Ultimate TOTS will round off this year’s event, getting underway on Friday, June 10. The returning cards will replace the Serie A TOTS in packs at 6 PM BST and remain there for an entire week.

On June 17, the Ultimate TOTS will leave packs and be replaced by whichever promo EA has lined up next, so act fast if you want to earn one of the game’s best cards.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS predictions

While the individual leagues are still being released every week, it’s tough to pick out the players that should make up the most prestigious squad. We’re still waiting to see every player that could possibly make the cut.

However, certain superstars are almost guaranteed to show up in their domestic TOTS, and their upgrade should be enough to see them sneak into the Ultimate TOTS as well.

With this in mind, here is our predicted 15-man squad for the FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – GK

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) – LB

Marquinhos (PSG) – CB

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – CB

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) – RB

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – CDM

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – CM

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) – CM

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – CM

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) – CM

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – CF

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – ST

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – ST

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) – RW

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – LW

That was everything you need to know about FIFA 22 Ultimate TOTS. For more on FIFA 22, be sure to check out our other guides:

Advertisement

Best strikers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode | Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team | Best midfielders to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team