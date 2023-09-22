EA FC 24 servers down? Ultimate Team & Clubs server and maintenance status

If you’re wondering if the EA servers are down right now or can’t connect to EA servers in EA FC 24, we’ll clear things up for you. Here, you can check the live UT and Clubs server status, scheduled maintenance, and any updates on live issues.

Whether you’re playing Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, Clubs, or Online Seasons, outages in the EA servers will impact you one way or another.

Occasionally, downtime is intentionally planned ahead of time. In other instances, the servers will go down out of nowhere, leaving players scrambling for updates.

Thankfully, we will have the latest here for you each time you would like to check.

EA FC 24 servers down? Live FUT server status

The servers are currently up and running in EA FC 24, which means those playing on the Web App, Companion App, or the full game can access online matches or the transfer mark. Players can track the live status of FC 24 servers on Down Detector.

Those who have been playing FIFA for consecutive years will know that EA servers can go down during busy periods. And that rings especially true around the release day and later in the cycle.

Bookmark this page to check the live status of EA servers at any given time, and we will keep it updated with the latest developments.

