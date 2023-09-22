How to change difficulty settings in EA FC 24

If your EA FC 24 opponents are proving too easy or challenging, you might want to consider adjusting the difficulty of the other team. Here’s how to change your difficulty settings in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 is packed full of ways to test your mettle against real-world opponents, from Online Seasons to Ultimate Team‘s Division Rivals and Champions. However, for those looking to get some practice in, the game offers plenty of offline options too.

The beauty of playing against the CPU is that you can tailor the experience to match your skill level, all the way down to the difficulty of the opposition team. That being said, you’ll have to manually change the settings yourself.

Here’s how to change the difficulty settings in EA FC 24.

How to change difficulty in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 players can change the difficulty by heading to the ‘Match’ tab of the settings menu. From here they can pick between six difficulty settings, ranging from Beginner to Legendary.

If you’re still stuck on where to find the right section of the menu, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to adjust the match difficulty in EA FC 24:

Go to the EA FC 24 main menu. Scroll left and select ‘Settings.’ Press on ‘Game Settings.’ Use the bumpers to scroll to the ‘Match’ tab. Head to ‘Difficulty Level’ and make your selection.

EA SPORTS

Those looking to crank up the difficulty even further can choose the Ultimate option, however, this is only available in Career Mode and Ultimate Team. Career Mode players can access it by loading up their save and heading into the settings under ‘Customise,’ while Ultimate Team players can select it before a Squad Battle or other single-player matches.

To make your time with EA FC 24 as enjoyable as possible, make sure you’ve selected a difficulty that strikes a balance between fun and challenge. We recommend returning players start out on World Class, while newcomers can learn the ropes on Semi-Pro or Professional.

