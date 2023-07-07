GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best young players in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode: Top wonderkid predictions

Bukayo Saka in FIFA 23EA Sports

EA SPORTS FC Career Mode players can already start planning their perfect summer transfer window when they take a new job. Here are our predictions for the best young payers in EA Sports FC 24.

EA reassured fans by confirming that every game mode will be coming back in EA SPORTS FC 24. This includes Career Mode, which always has a passionate fan base. It’s unclear what innovations EA has up its sleeve for the fan-favorite single-player game mode, but transfers are usually an integral part of the experience.

Article continues after ad

Every player dreams of signing players such as Kylian Mbappe. However, only one or two clubs will have the finances for that sort of earth-shattering move. A tried and true strategy for every other club is investing in young talent before their price tag inflates to unattainable values.

We sent out our best scouts and compiled a list of the most exciting young players to swoop up before anyone else in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Contents

Article continues after ad

Best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player NameClubAge
Illan MeslierLeeds United23
Maarten VandevoordtGenk21
Gavin BazunuSouthampton 23
Diogo CostaPorto23
Julen AgirrezabalaAthletic Bilbao22
Samuel SoaresBenfica21

Best young defenders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player NameClub PositionAge
Giorgio Scalvini AtalantaCB18
Antonio SilvaBenficaCB18
Mattia Vitti OGC NiceCB20
Levi ColwillChelsea CB20
Wesley FofanaChelseaCB22
Noah Mbamaba Bayer LeverkusenCB18
Castello LukebaLyonCB20
Marc Guehi Crystal Palace CB22
Goncalo Inacio LisbonCB21
Alphonso Davies Bayern MunichLB22
Luka NetzAjax LB20
Nuno MendesPSGLB20
Destiny Udogie Tottenham LB19
Alejandro BaldeBarcelonaLB19
Tino Livramento Southampton RB20
Rico Lewis Manchester City RB 18
Ivan Fresneda Valladolid RB17
Devyne RenschAjaxRB20
Martim Fernandes PortoRB16

Best young midfielders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player NameClubPosition Age
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM20
Xavi Simmons PSVCM20
Pedri Barcelona CM20
Nico Rovella Juventus CM20
Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid CM20
Warren Zaire-Emery PSGCM16
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCAM19
Arda GulerReal Madrid CAM17
Florian Wirtz Bayer 04CAM19
Arsen ZakharyanDinamo Moscow CAM19
Ryan CherkiLyonCAM18
Gavi Barcelona CDM17
Mposes CaicedoBrighton CDM20
Desire DoueRennesCDM17
Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool CDM17
Romeo LaviaSouthampton CDM18

Best young attackers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player NameClubPositionAge
Ansu Fati Barcelona LW20
Andreas Schjelderup BenficaLW19
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliLW22
Alejandro GarnachoManchester United LW19
EndrickSEPST15
Youssoufa MoukokoBorussia DortmundST17
Vitor RoqueBarcelona ST17
Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig ST20
Mathys Tel Bayern ST17
Marcos Leonardo SANST19
Evan Ferguson Brighton ST17
Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW20
Harvey Elliot Liverpool RW19
Yeremy Pino Villarreal RW19
Michael Olise Crystal Palace RW20
Alex Scott Bristol City RW18
Ben DoakLiverpool RW16

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best young players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.

Related Topics