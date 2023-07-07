Best young players in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode: Top wonderkid predictions
EA SPORTS FC Career Mode players can already start planning their perfect summer transfer window when they take a new job. Here are our predictions for the best young payers in EA Sports FC 24.
EA reassured fans by confirming that every game mode will be coming back in EA SPORTS FC 24. This includes Career Mode, which always has a passionate fan base. It’s unclear what innovations EA has up its sleeve for the fan-favorite single-player game mode, but transfers are usually an integral part of the experience.
Every player dreams of signing players such as Kylian Mbappe. However, only one or two clubs will have the finances for that sort of earth-shattering move. A tried and true strategy for every other club is investing in young talent before their price tag inflates to unattainable values.
We sent out our best scouts and compiled a list of the most exciting young players to swoop up before anyone else in EA SPORTS FC 24.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Contents
- Best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
- Best young defenders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
- Best young midfielders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
- Best young attackers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
Best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
|Player Name
|Club
|Age
|Illan Meslier
|Leeds United
|23
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|Genk
|21
|Gavin Bazunu
|Southampton
|23
|Diogo Costa
|Porto
|23
|Julen Agirrezabala
|Athletic Bilbao
|22
|Samuel Soares
|Benfica
|21
Best young defenders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Age
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Atalanta
|CB
|18
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|CB
|18
|Mattia Vitti
|OGC Nice
|CB
|20
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|CB
|20
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|CB
|22
|Noah Mbamaba
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB
|18
|Castello Lukeba
|Lyon
|CB
|20
|Marc Guehi
|Crystal Palace
|CB
|22
|Goncalo Inacio
|Lisbon
|CB
|21
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|22
|Luka Netz
|Ajax
|LB
|20
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|LB
|20
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|LB
|19
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|LB
|19
|Tino Livramento
|Southampton
|RB
|20
|Rico Lewis
|Manchester City
|RB
|18
|Ivan Fresneda
|Valladolid
|RB
|17
|Devyne Rensch
|Ajax
|RB
|20
|Martim Fernandes
|Porto
|RB
|16
Best young midfielders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Age
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|20
|Xavi Simmons
|PSV
|CM
|20
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|CM
|20
|Nico Rovella
|Juventus
|CM
|20
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CM
|20
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|CM
|16
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|19
|Arda Guler
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|17
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer 04
|CAM
|19
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Dinamo Moscow
|CAM
|19
|Ryan Cherki
|Lyon
|CAM
|18
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|CDM
|17
|Mposes Caicedo
|Brighton
|CDM
|20
|Desire Doue
|Rennes
|CDM
|17
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Liverpool
|CDM
|17
|Romeo Lavia
|Southampton
|CDM
|18
Best young attackers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Age
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|LW
|20
|Andreas Schjelderup
|Benfica
|LW
|19
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|LW
|22
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|LW
|19
|Endrick
|SEP
|ST
|15
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|17
|Vitor Roque
|Barcelona
|ST
|17
|Benjamin Sesko
|RB Leipzig
|ST
|20
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern
|ST
|17
|Marcos Leonardo
|SAN
|ST
|19
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|ST
|17
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|RW
|20
|Harvey Elliot
|Liverpool
|RW
|19
|Yeremy Pino
|Villarreal
|RW
|19
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|RW
|20
|Alex Scott
|Bristol City
|RW
|18
|Ben Doak
|Liverpool
|RW
|16
So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best young players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.