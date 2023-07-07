Best young players in EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode: Top wonderkid predictions

EA SPORTS FC Career Mode players can already start planning their perfect summer transfer window when they take a new job. Here are our predictions for the best young payers in EA Sports FC 24.

EA reassured fans by confirming that every game mode will be coming back in EA SPORTS FC 24. This includes Career Mode, which always has a passionate fan base. It’s unclear what innovations EA has up its sleeve for the fan-favorite single-player game mode, but transfers are usually an integral part of the experience.

Every player dreams of signing players such as Kylian Mbappe. However, only one or two clubs will have the finances for that sort of earth-shattering move. A tried and true strategy for every other club is investing in young talent before their price tag inflates to unattainable values.

We sent out our best scouts and compiled a list of the most exciting young players to swoop up before anyone else in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Best young goalkeepers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player Name Club Age Illan Meslier Leeds United 23 Maarten Vandevoordt Genk 21 Gavin Bazunu Southampton 23 Diogo Costa Porto 23 Julen Agirrezabala Athletic Bilbao 22 Samuel Soares Benfica 21

Best young defenders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player Name Club Position Age Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta CB 18 Antonio Silva Benfica CB 18 Mattia Vitti OGC Nice CB 20 Levi Colwill Chelsea CB 20 Wesley Fofana Chelsea CB 22 Noah Mbamaba Bayer Leverkusen CB 18 Castello Lukeba Lyon CB 20 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace CB 22 Goncalo Inacio Lisbon CB 21 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 22 Luka Netz Ajax LB 20 Nuno Mendes PSG LB 20 Destiny Udogie Tottenham LB 19 Alejandro Balde Barcelona LB 19 Tino Livramento Southampton RB 20 Rico Lewis Manchester City RB 18 Ivan Fresneda Valladolid RB 17 Devyne Rensch Ajax RB 20 Martim Fernandes Porto RB 16

Best young midfielders in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player Name Club Position Age Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 20 Xavi Simmons PSV CM 20 Pedri Barcelona CM 20 Nico Rovella Juventus CM 20 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 20 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG CM 16 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 19 Arda Guler Real Madrid CAM 17 Florian Wirtz Bayer 04 CAM 19 Arsen Zakharyan Dinamo Moscow CAM 19 Ryan Cherki Lyon CAM 18 Gavi Barcelona CDM 17 Mposes Caicedo Brighton CDM 20 Desire Doue Rennes CDM 17 Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool CDM 17 Romeo Lavia Southampton CDM 18

Best young attackers in EA Sports FC Career Mode predictions

Player Name Club Position Age Ansu Fati Barcelona LW 20 Andreas Schjelderup Benfica LW 19 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 22 Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United LW 19 Endrick SEP ST 15 Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund ST 17 Vitor Roque Barcelona ST 17 Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig ST 20 Mathys Tel Bayern ST 17 Marcos Leonardo SAN ST 19 Evan Ferguson Brighton ST 17 Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW 20 Harvey Elliot Liverpool RW 19 Yeremy Pino Villarreal RW 19 Michael Olise Crystal Palace RW 20 Alex Scott Bristol City RW 18 Ben Doak Liverpool RW 16

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best young players in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.