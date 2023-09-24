A power shot is one option that EA Sports FC have at their disposal in order to blow the football past the opposition. Here’s how to perform one in EA FC 24.

Those who are just starting out in EA FC 24 should get well-acquainted with the different shooting options in the game. Players can choose to use to a chip, finesse, or even a power shot.

However, those who do want to make use of the latter should be aware of the controls, plus the circumstances in which it’s the most beneficial.

For those who need a primer, here’s how to do a power shot in EA FC 24.

EA

Power Shot controls in EA Sports FC 24

In order to perform a power shot in EA FC 24, one must perform a three-button combo in order to fire one on net.

For Xbox players, press LB + RB + B in order to do a power shot. PlayStation owners will want to press L1 + R1 + Circle.

Individuals should know that power shots are, as the name implies, a bit more powerful than a traditional shot.

As the EA team recommended when the feature was first implemented, it’s wise to attempt it while the ball handler has space. The reason for this is because the animation for a power shot does require a wind up that can take time to complete.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

