How to check record in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team lets players build the squad of their dreams and put it to the test against other fans, and monitoring your wins and losses is an ideal way to track your progress. Here’s how to check your record in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With EA FC 24, Ultimate Team fans have more options for crafting their squad than ever before. The arrival of women’s players in the mode and the new Evolutions feature have created plenty of fresh squad-building opportunities, and there’s a host of custom tactics options to tinker with.

But using the top players in each position is only half the battle, as eventually you’ll have to hit the pitch and test yourself against other players. The best way to see how you’re progressing is by keeping a close eye on your win-loss stats.

Here’s how to check your record in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Where to find win-loss stats in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

You can check your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team record by heading over to the Stadium tab of the mode’s main menu. This can be done quickly using Ultimate Team’s new layout, so check out how below:

Load into EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Use L2/LT to bring up the quick navigation menu. Select ‘Club.’ Use R1/RB to scroll over to the ‘Stadium’ tab.

EA SPORTS Your Ultimate Team record can be found in the Stadium tab.

From here you will be able to see a full breakdown of all your results in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team so far, letting you know how many wins, draws, and losses you’ve racked up to date.

These stats add up results from every Ultimate Team mode, whether it’s Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions. The only exception is Friendlies, which do not count towards your overall record.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to view a breakdown of individual stats by mode. Only time will tell if the devs add the feature later down the line to allow players to track their progress mode by mode.

