EA FC 24: How to complete TOTS Jan-Niklas Beste Objectives challenge

Much like during the Premier League TOTS, a Team of the Season card, this week of Jan-Niklas Beste, can be obtained through completing four in-game Objectives in EA FC 24.

It was a strong year for Heidenheim midfielder Jan-Niklas Beste, who starred for the team in the top tier in 2023-24. Now, Beste has been rewarded with a Team of the Season card.

In addition to the Bundesliga TOTS cards added on May 3, a special Objectives challenge featuring Beste went live. This card comes with 10 PlayStyles, 4-Star Skill Moves, and 5-Star Weak Foot.

And given the Bundesliga theme, FUT players will need to load up on Bundesliga players to unlock Beste’s new 90 OVR card.

Full list of EA FC 24 Beste Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 TOTS Jan-Niklas Beste Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Additionally, players can also obtain XP that goes towards Season 6.

Here are the four Objectives:

National Nomination – Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from Germany in your starting 11 (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from Germany in your starting 11 (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Impeccable Assistance – Assist a goal using a Through Ball in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist a goal using a Through Ball in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Bundesliga Debut – Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. five Bundesliga players in your starting 11 (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. five Bundesliga players in your starting 11 (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Precise Finisher – Score seven goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive a 90 OVR TOTS Jan-Niklas Beste card.

Tips for completing Jan-Niklas Beste Objectives

Before anything, start finding players from both the Bundesliga and German national eligibility. Those who have items of Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Matthias Ginter, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Timo Werner, among others, should be fine.

However, the one key here is the Through Ball, as an assist with one must be done in four separate games. A Through Ball through a team’s defenders can be attempted with Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation).

This set of Objectives will expire on May 10.

