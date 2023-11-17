EA FC 24: How to complete FC Pro Open Diogo Jota Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Diogo Jota Objectives challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 FC Pro Open promo kicked off on November 17, one that celebrates the franchise’s competitive scene.

The featured reward for the Objectives challenge is an 86 OVR Diogo Jota, a name that shouldn’t be a shock to be featured in the FC Pro Open given his prowess in the franchise.

Here’s a look at how to complete the Diogo Jota Objectives challenge.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the FC Pro Open Diogo Jota Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Article continues after ad

Here are the four Objectives:

Score 10 : Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Goal Scorer : Score at least two goals in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score at least two goals in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Portuguese Flair : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Portuguese player (reward is 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack)

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Portuguese player (reward is 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack) Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your Starting 11 (reward is 83+ x2 Rated Rare Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips for EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Objectives Challenge

First off, complete the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Second, look for good passers, particularly for the midfield, who meet the requirements needed for the Portuguese Flair Objective.

Rafael Leao is a good one for those who can pick up a version of the AC Milan LW thanks in part to his speed, but even options like Otavio and Ricardo Horta can work. Then, one can just spam volleys or through balls to hit open attackers.

Article continues after ad

And, make sure to use at least three Premier League players to meet the requirements for the Win 8 Objective.

Article continues after ad

This Objectives challenge will be available until February 3, 2024, at 6 PM GMT.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players | EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?

Article continues after ad