EA FC 24: How to complete TOTS Dusan Tadic Objectives challenge

EA FC 24 players, much like with other Objectives challenges, will need to grind Squad Battles to earn the new 90 OVR TOTS Dusan Tadic.

With the EA FC 24 Team of the Season in full swing, a new Objectives challenge went live on May 8 to go alongside the Jan-Niklas Beste challenge.

A 90 OVR card of Dusan Tadic is now live in Football Ultimate Team, one with 4-Star Skill Moves, 4-Star Weak Foot, and nine PlayStyles. And for those running a budget squad, this card also has strong Pace and Shooting attributes.

Full list of EA FC 24 Tadic Objectives

To complete the EA FC 24 TOTS Dusan Tadic Objectives challenge, players must complete four separate challenges. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to complete each one.

Here are the four Objectives:

Scoring Finesse – Score five goals using a Finesse shot in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score five goals using a Finesse shot in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Trendyol Super Lig Debut – Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Trendyol Super Lig players in your starting 11 (rewards are 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Trendyol Super Lig players in your starting 11 (rewards are 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Assisting Maestro – Assist six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Serbian Success – Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. two players from Serbia in your starting 11 (reward is 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive a 90 OVR TOTS Dusan Tadic card.

Tips for completing Dusan Tadic Objectives

There aren’t many base Serbian players in EA FC 24 FUT, but Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic are both players who should be available for under 1,000 Coins. And for those needing Super Lig players, Edin Dzeko, Fred, Dries Mertens, and Lucas Torreira can all be had for roughly the same amount of Coins each.

One shouldn’t need too much help with the assist portion, but make sure to master the controls for a Finesse shot. A Finesse shot can be completed with RB + B for Xbox or R1 + Circle for PlayStation.

This set of Objectives will expire on May 15, 2024.

