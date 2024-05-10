GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24: How to complete TOTS Ines Benyahia & Minamino Objectives challenge

Chris Studley
EA FC 24 Ligue 1 D1 Arkema ObjectivesEA Sports/FUTBIN

FUT players in EA FC 24 can earn two TOTS cards, featuring Ines Benyahia and Takumi Minamino, from completing in-game Objectives over the course of a week.

On May 10, the Ligue 1 Team of the Season released in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team. The drop of content saw big names like Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe receive major upgrades, but so did two others.

TOTS cards of Ines Benyahia (91 OVR) and Takumi Minamino (93 OVR) were released, as well. And, these two can be obtained by completing in-game Objectives.

TOTS Ines Benyahia Objective cardEA Sports

Full list of EA FC 24 Benyahia & Minamino Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 TOTS Ines Benyahia and Takumi Minamino Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Additionally, players can also obtain XP that goes towards Season 6.

Here are the four Objectives:

  • Perfect Strike – Score eight goals using a player from the Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • Efficient Finisher – Score eight goals using a player from the D1 Arkema in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • Play 10 – Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 250 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)
  • Win 7 – Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from D1 Arkema in starting 11 (reward is 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive a 91 OVR TOTS Ines Benyahia and 93 OVR Takumi Minamino card.

Tips for completing Ligue 1 & D1 Arkema Objectives

This series of challenges are relatively straightforward. Unlike the Jan-Niklas Beste Objectives challenge from last week, there’s no specific type of shot needed to score, but just simply scoring with Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema cards will be suffice.

For the Ligue 1, Alexander Lacazette and Martin Terrier are among the players who go for 1,000 Coins or less, making them solid budget options for this challenge. Mathilde Bourdieu and Lieke Mertens are among affordable D1 Arkema cards.

This set of Objectives will expire on May 17.

About The Author

Chris Studley

Chris is a gaming writer for Dexerto who has covered the sports and gaming scenes for over five years. This has led him to become an expert on many sports games, inclduing Madden, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC and more. You can contact Chris at chris.studley@dexerto.com.

