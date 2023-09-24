EA FC 24 devs respond as Diogo Jota debuts new celebration after goal

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota asked the EA FC 24 team about its plans to add his new celebration in the game. After the Reds’ win against West Ham, the EA FC team responded on X.

Team and player celebrations have become a phenomenon in sports over the years, and football is no exception.

EA FC 24 offers football fans a number of different ways to celebrate after a goal. And if social media is any indication, another one might be on the way.

The EA Sports FC official X account responded to Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota after he debuted a new celebration this past weekend.

EA Sports team responds after Jota’s goal celebration

On September 24, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored his second goal of his 2023-24 Premier League campaign in what was a big win against West Ham United.

After the game, the 26-year-old celebrated the win on X (formerly known as Twitter). He also highlighted his new celebration — a triangle symbol made with his hands, and one that looks similar to the shape of the FC logo — and asked the EA Sports FC official X account when it would be added in to the game.

In response, the EA Sports FC account tweeted an emoji with a pair of eyes staring at a triangle.

It’s not a shock to see Jota mention EA Sports FC, as the Liverpool forward has become a large figure in the FIFA/FC community in recent years thanks to his prowess in the game.

Jota has gone undefeated in Football Ultimate Team’s competitive Weekend League on a number of occasions, and has gone on record to say how much video games like FIFA/FC have become a “passion” for him over the years.

