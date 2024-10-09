You can now fly in Disney Dreamlight Valley – no Fairy Dust needed

Disney Dreamlight Valley decided to give cosmetic Wings a functional purpose in its Jungle Getaway update – and it couldn’t be anything else but flying.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about hanging out in a vast world with Disney characters. You’re constantly running from one corner of the Valley to the other, running errands for Mulan, Tiana, or even Jafar.

The only way to move faster was by overfilling your stamina bar until it turned gold to glide. Wings existed, but they were just for show. No actual flying.

Article continues after ad

That all changed with the recent Jungle Getaway update. Gameloft stepped up the magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley and now, you can fly across the Valley.

Dexerto/Gameloft

Tinkerbell hasn’t decided to grace the Dream Castle with a door to Neverland yet, but you don’t need her magic to soar.

As long as you overfill your stamina bar and have a wing glider equipped, your usual gliding animation is replaced by fluttering wings. Suddenly, the Valley feels more magical.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And while the Jungle Getaway update brought in more content – like The Lion King’s Hakuna Matata duo Timon and Pumbaa and the new Night Show Star Path – flying has stolen the spotlight.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley community is thrilled to put on their wings. On Reddit, players have expressed their excitement: “Omg, we can fly?!…..WE CAN FLY!!!” one user shouted, clearly channeling Peter Pan vibes.

Another said, “This is probably the thing I’m most excited about with this update!” Some players even vowed never to let their stamina drop again, joking about always keeping their energy bar gold.

Article continues after ad

It’s even encouraging players to make use of Tiana’s Meal Stall from the Dapper Delights update, since stocking up on food is now the key to keeping your flight ability going.