Here are the required ingredients and instructions to whip up Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

While not a major update like The Remembering, Disney Dreamlight Valley recently launched its DreamSnaps patch. DreamSnaps introduced a brand-new photo competition that rewards players with Moonstones and furniture.

DreamSnaps also added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as a recruitable villager.

No new recipes were included in the recent update, but users still enjoy cooking the game’s many dishes. Here’s what you’ll need to cook the four-star Entreé Creamy Garlic Scallops.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients to make Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney, Nintendo

The four ingredients you’ll need are found below:

1x Scallop

1x Garlic

1x Lemon

1x Butter

You can find Scallops while exploring the Dazzle Beach biome. Scallops are the ones that look like blue seashells.

Garlic is a spice located in the Forest of Valor. You cannot grow Garlic like other crops.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lemons are harvested from trees in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.

Lastly, you can purchase Butter from Chez Remy for 190 Star Coins.

How to make Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the nearest cooking station with the four required ingredients and one piece of Coal. Place everything into a pot, and the Creamy Garlic Scallops will be yours! You can either sell this dish, give it to a villager, or keep it for yourself to restore energy

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about making Creamy Garlic Scallops. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below for more tips & tricks:

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times