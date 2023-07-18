Glacial Aspect is an enhancement for sorcerers in Diablo 4 who are running Ice builds. Therefore, here is a guide on how to obtain more Glacial Aspect in this game.

Diablo 4 is a massive game and there are a multitude of build options that are available to players. However, once you reach the endgame, many builds can be enhanced further by items and enchantments that make them powerful.

If you are playing an Ice Sorcerer, and using the Blizzard ability, then Glacial Aspect is something that will make the spell stronger. It is because Glacial Aspect creates periodic Ice Shards whenever you use your Blizzard ability.

These shards deal increased 20%-30% damage to all frozen enemies. Unfortunately, this Aspect cannot be obtained from the Codex of Power. Here’s how you can obtain more Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Diablo 4 Sorcerer class is the classic elemental wizard class.

Guide to obtain Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4

Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4 can only be extracted from Legendary Items. Follow the steps presented below to make this enhancement usable with your build:

Farm Legendary items until you obtain one with Glacial Aspect

Take this item to an Occultist

Extract the Glacial Aspect from the item

Insert it into your item of choice

Once you do that, Glacial Aspect will become connected to your new item, allowing you to use it during your ice spells. This Aspect can be used on one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, amulets, gloves, and rings, and remember, Glacial Aspect can only be used once.

This means once you insert it into another item, you cannot re-use it on others. If you want Glacial Aspect on another item, you will need to farm more Legendary items that contain it.

Finally, if you’re having trouble farming Legendaries, then please follow our guide here.

This concludes our guide on how to obtain Glacial Aspect in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

