GamingDiablo

Evade Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Sam Smith
Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s how to assemble the Eagle Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred introduced us to the Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior who’s an evolution of the Witch Doctor class from Diablo3. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Evade Eagle build.

If the name didn’t give it away, this build goes all in on the Eagle path, using it as the Primary and Secondary paths, with the Evade ability being how it moves around the battlefield at speed. Here’s how to put the Evade Eagle Spiritborn build together.

Best Evade Eagle leveling build

Here’s how to assemble the Evade Eagle build when leveling a new Spiritborn character.

Once you start the game, distribute your skill points in the following order:

LevelSkill
1Thunderspike
2Enhanced Thunderspike
3Accelerated Thunderspike
4Soar
5Enhanced Soar
6Measured Soar
7Ravager
8Enhanced Ravager
9Replenishing Ravager
10Mirage
11Mirage
12Mirage
13Unrestrained Power
14Unrestrained Power
15Unrestrained Power
16Focal Point
17Focal Point
18Diminishment
19Diminishment
20Diminishment
21Apex
22Apex
23Apex
24Armored Hide
25Armored Hide
26Armored Hide
27Armored Hide
28Armored Hide
29Enhanced Armored Hide
30Reinforced Armored Hide
31Concussive Stomp
32Enhanced Concussive Stomp
33Adaptable Concussive Stomp
34Counterattack
35Counterattack Enhancement
36Counterattack
37Reinforced Counterattack
38Endurance
39Perseverance
40Perseverance
41Perseverance
42Patient Guard
43Patient Guard
44Auspicious
45Auspicious
46Auspicious
47Resilient
48Resilient
49Vital Strikes
Renown 1Brilliance
Renown 2Brilliance
Renown 3Brilliance
Renown 4Acceleration
Renown 5Potent
Renown 6Potent
Renown 7Potent
Renown 8The Devourer
Renown 9The Devourer
Renown 10The Devourer
Renown 11The Devourer
Renown 12The Devourer
Renown 13Resolution
Renown 14Resolution
Renown 15Resolution
Renown 16Spiritual Attunement
Renown 17Supremacy
Renown 18Supremacy
Renown 19Supremacy
Renown 20Resilient
Renown 21Thunderspike
Renown 22Thunderspike
Renown 23Thunderspike
Renown 24Thunderspike
evade eagle buildBlizzard Entertainment / Dexerto
The Evade Eagle makes use of the Eagle Path and the Evade skill.

Spirit Hall

At level 15 select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and ‍Eagle again as your secondary. This will ensure you can follow the path laid out above and craft the best possible build.

Best leveling rotation

Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:

  • Armored Hide
  • Counterattack
  • The Devourer (Ultimate)
  • Soar
  • Now we can use Evade
  • Thunderspike

This skill rotation is quite simple and will feel natural once you use it to do some damage to your enemies. Essentially, cast Armored Hide and Counterattack to buff yourself as you approach mobs then hit them with your Ultimate skill, The Devourer to do maximum damage.

As the mob gets close you can cast Soar to crush a wave of them, then Evade to give yourself some room. From here, cast Thunderspike on nearby enemies and Evade again until you repeat the cycle of evading and Thunderstriking.

Best leveling Mercenary

The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Varyana. Not only will she buff your speed as her killstreak increases, she’ll distract and tank a lot of enemies, making it easier to use Evade while picking them off.

Consider using Raheir as your reinforcement merc. His defensive buffs will help keep you alive should you get caught by a mob. This will make it easier for you to cast Soar or Evade when in a tricky spot.

Quill Eagle build Diablo 4Dexerto/Blizzard
The Eagle Path is great for mobility.

Best Evade Eagle endgame build

The good news is that the endgame version of Evade Eagle has the same set of skills and rotation as it was for leveling. This is likely because the Spiritborn is a new class and the best builds are still being determined in many ways.

However, the good news is that the Evade Eagle is even more effective in endgame than it is in when leveling. So don’t worry about having a build that’s optimized around growing your character and nothing else. Chances are, the leveling aspects of the build will change more than the endgame parts.

If you feel like you need more defense and less offense, you can switch Varyana and Raheir around.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:

  • Layered Wards
  • Elements
  • Interdiction
  • Conceited
  • Unyielding Hits
  • Redirected Force

Best endgame items and equipment

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Evade Eagle build, including the best Runewords to use:

ItemSocketItem typePower
Loyalty’s MantleCemTzicHelmBoosts Concussive Stomp
Runic Mail of Layered wardsTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityChest ArmorCast Barrier
Runic Gloves of the ElementsGlovesBoosts elemental damage
Runic Leggings of InterdictionTwo emeralds to get extra dexterityPantsBoosts block chance
Rakanoth’s WakeShoesAdds explosive damage to cooldowns
SepazontecXolKryWeaponYour Core Skills are boosted by 50%
Offhand
Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected ForceDiamond to get elemental resistanceAmuletGain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding HitsSkull to get extra armorRingCasting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.

Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage.
Ring of the Midnight SunsSkull to get extra armorRingWhen you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.

Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.

Best Evade Eagle PvP build

Once again, the Evade Eagle leveling and endgame build will serve you well in PvP. Not only is the Spiritborn S-tier in PvP this season, the Evade Eagle build, while not as overpowered as the Quill Volley build, is still an effective choice.

As a build based around the Evade skill, it’ll be difficult for other players to attack you as you’ll be darting all over the map. Casters and ranged enemies may have some luck, but melee-focused opponents are in for a tough time against you.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech