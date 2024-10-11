Evade Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Evade Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of HatredBlizzard Entertainment
Here’s how to assemble the Eagle Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred introduced us to the Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior who’s an evolution of the Witch Doctor class from Diablo3. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Evade Eagle build.
If the name didn’t give it away, this build goes all in on the Eagle path, using it as the Primary and Secondary paths, with the Evade ability being how it moves around the battlefield at speed. Here’s how to put the Evade Eagle Spiritborn build together.
Best Evade Eagle leveling build
Here’s how to assemble the Evade Eagle build when leveling a new Spiritborn character.
Once you start the game, distribute your skill points in the following order:
|Level
|Skill
|1
|Thunderspike
|2
|Enhanced Thunderspike
|3
|Accelerated Thunderspike
|4
|Soar
|5
|Enhanced Soar
|6
|Measured Soar
|7
|Ravager
|8
|Enhanced Ravager
|9
|Replenishing Ravager
|10
|Mirage
|11
|Mirage
|12
|Mirage
|13
|Unrestrained Power
|14
|Unrestrained Power
|15
|Unrestrained Power
|16
|Focal Point
|17
|Focal Point
|18
|Diminishment
|19
|Diminishment
|20
|Diminishment
|21
|Apex
|22
|Apex
|23
|Apex
|24
|Armored Hide
|25
|Armored Hide
|26
|Armored Hide
|27
|Armored Hide
|28
|Armored Hide
|29
|Enhanced Armored Hide
|30
|Reinforced Armored Hide
|31
|Concussive Stomp
|32
|Enhanced Concussive Stomp
|33
|Adaptable Concussive Stomp
|34
|Counterattack
|35
|Counterattack Enhancement
|36
|Counterattack
|37
|Reinforced Counterattack
|38
|Endurance
|39
|Perseverance
|40
|Perseverance
|41
|Perseverance
|42
|Patient Guard
|43
|Patient Guard
|44
|Auspicious
|45
|Auspicious
|46
|Auspicious
|47
|Resilient
|48
|Resilient
|49
|Vital Strikes
|Renown 1
|Brilliance
|Renown 2
|Brilliance
|Renown 3
|Brilliance
|Renown 4
|Acceleration
|Renown 5
|Potent
|Renown 6
|Potent
|Renown 7
|Potent
|Renown 8
|The Devourer
|Renown 9
|The Devourer
|Renown 10
|The Devourer
|Renown 11
|The Devourer
|Renown 12
|The Devourer
|Renown 13
|Resolution
|Renown 14
|Resolution
|Renown 15
|Resolution
|Renown 16
|Spiritual Attunement
|Renown 17
|Supremacy
|Renown 18
|Supremacy
|Renown 19
|Supremacy
|Renown 20
|Resilient
|Renown 21
|Thunderspike
|Renown 22
|Thunderspike
|Renown 23
|Thunderspike
|Renown 24
|Thunderspike
Spirit Hall
At level 15 select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and Eagle again as your secondary. This will ensure you can follow the path laid out above and craft the best possible build.
Best leveling rotation
Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:
- Armored Hide
- Counterattack
- The Devourer (Ultimate)
- Soar
- Now we can use Evade
- Thunderspike
This skill rotation is quite simple and will feel natural once you use it to do some damage to your enemies. Essentially, cast Armored Hide and Counterattack to buff yourself as you approach mobs then hit them with your Ultimate skill, The Devourer to do maximum damage.
As the mob gets close you can cast Soar to crush a wave of them, then Evade to give yourself some room. From here, cast Thunderspike on nearby enemies and Evade again until you repeat the cycle of evading and Thunderstriking.
Best leveling Mercenary
The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Varyana. Not only will she buff your speed as her killstreak increases, she’ll distract and tank a lot of enemies, making it easier to use Evade while picking them off.
Consider using Raheir as your reinforcement merc. His defensive buffs will help keep you alive should you get caught by a mob. This will make it easier for you to cast Soar or Evade when in a tricky spot.
Best Evade Eagle endgame build
The good news is that the endgame version of Evade Eagle has the same set of skills and rotation as it was for leveling. This is likely because the Spiritborn is a new class and the best builds are still being determined in many ways.
However, the good news is that the Evade Eagle is even more effective in endgame than it is in when leveling. So don’t worry about having a build that’s optimized around growing your character and nothing else. Chances are, the leveling aspects of the build will change more than the endgame parts.
If you feel like you need more defense and less offense, you can switch Varyana and Raheir around.
Best Aspects
Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:
- Layered Wards
- Elements
- Interdiction
- Conceited
- Unyielding Hits
- Redirected Force
Best endgame items and equipment
Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Evade Eagle build, including the best Runewords to use:
|Item
|Socket
|Item type
|Power
|Loyalty’s Mantle
|CemTzic
|Helm
|Boosts Concussive Stomp
|Runic Mail of Layered wards
|Two emeralds to get extra dexterity
|Chest Armor
|Cast Barrier
|Runic Gloves of the Elements
|–
|Gloves
|Boosts elemental damage
|Runic Leggings of Interdiction
|Two emeralds to get extra dexterity
|Pants
|Boosts block chance
|Rakanoth’s Wake
|–
|Shoes
|Adds explosive damage to cooldowns
|Sepazontec
|XolKry
|Weapon
|Your Core Skills are boosted by 50%
|–
|–
|Offhand
|–
|Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected Force
|Diamond to get elemental resistance
|Amulet
|Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds.
|Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding Hits
|Skull to get extra armor
|Ring
|Casting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.
Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage.
|Ring of the Midnight Suns
|Skull to get extra armor
|Ring
|When you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.
Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.
Best Evade Eagle PvP build
Once again, the Evade Eagle leveling and endgame build will serve you well in PvP. Not only is the Spiritborn S-tier in PvP this season, the Evade Eagle build, while not as overpowered as the Quill Volley build, is still an effective choice.
As a build based around the Evade skill, it’ll be difficult for other players to attack you as you’ll be darting all over the map. Casters and ranged enemies may have some luck, but melee-focused opponents are in for a tough time against you.
That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.