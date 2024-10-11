Evade Eagle Spiritborn Builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Here’s how to assemble the Eagle Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, one of the best new builds to be crafted so far.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred introduced us to the Spiritborn class, a shamanistic warrior who’s an evolution of the Witch Doctor class from Diablo3. As the Spiritborn is a brand new class in Season 6 they don’t have as many builds as the other classes on our tier list, however, there are some that are doing well, such as the Evade Eagle build.

If the name didn’t give it away, this build goes all in on the Eagle path, using it as the Primary and Secondary paths, with the Evade ability being how it moves around the battlefield at speed. Here’s how to put the Evade Eagle Spiritborn build together.

Best Evade Eagle leveling build

Here’s how to assemble the Evade Eagle build when leveling a new Spiritborn character.

Once you start the game, distribute your skill points in the following order:

Level Skill 1 Thunderspike 2 Enhanced Thunderspike 3 Accelerated Thunderspike 4 Soar 5 Enhanced Soar 6 Measured Soar 7 Ravager 8 Enhanced Ravager 9 Replenishing Ravager 10 Mirage 11 Mirage 12 Mirage 13 Unrestrained Power 14 Unrestrained Power 15 Unrestrained Power 16 Focal Point 17 Focal Point 18 Diminishment 19 Diminishment 20 Diminishment 21 Apex 22 Apex 23 Apex 24 Armored Hide 25 Armored Hide 26 Armored Hide 27 Armored Hide 28 Armored Hide 29 Enhanced Armored Hide 30 Reinforced Armored Hide 31 Concussive Stomp 32 Enhanced Concussive Stomp 33 Adaptable Concussive Stomp 34 Counterattack 35 Counterattack Enhancement 36 Counterattack 37 Reinforced Counterattack 38 Endurance 39 Perseverance 40 Perseverance 41 Perseverance 42 Patient Guard 43 Patient Guard 44 Auspicious 45 Auspicious 46 Auspicious 47 Resilient 48 Resilient 49 Vital Strikes Renown 1 Brilliance Renown 2 Brilliance Renown 3 Brilliance Renown 4 Acceleration Renown 5 Potent Renown 6 Potent Renown 7 Potent Renown 8 The Devourer Renown 9 The Devourer Renown 10 The Devourer Renown 11 The Devourer Renown 12 The Devourer Renown 13 Resolution Renown 14 Resolution Renown 15 Resolution Renown 16 Spiritual Attunement Renown 17 Supremacy Renown 18 Supremacy Renown 19 Supremacy Renown 20 Resilient Renown 21 Thunderspike Renown 22 Thunderspike Renown 23 Thunderspike Renown 24 Thunderspike

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto The Evade Eagle makes use of the Eagle Path and the Evade skill.

Spirit Hall

At level 15 select Eagle as your Primary Spirit animal and ‍Eagle again as your secondary. This will ensure you can follow the path laid out above and craft the best possible build.

Best leveling rotation

Use your skills in the following order when you approach mobs and elites:

Armored Hide

Counterattack

The Devourer (Ultimate)

(Ultimate) Soar

Now we can use Evade

Thunderspike

This skill rotation is quite simple and will feel natural once you use it to do some damage to your enemies. Essentially, cast Armored Hide and Counterattack to buff yourself as you approach mobs then hit them with your Ultimate skill, The Devourer to do maximum damage.

As the mob gets close you can cast Soar to crush a wave of them, then Evade to give yourself some room. From here, cast Thunderspike on nearby enemies and Evade again until you repeat the cycle of evading and Thunderstriking.

Best leveling Mercenary

The top recommended primary mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Varyana. Not only will she buff your speed as her killstreak increases, she’ll distract and tank a lot of enemies, making it easier to use Evade while picking them off.

Consider using Raheir as your reinforcement merc. His defensive buffs will help keep you alive should you get caught by a mob. This will make it easier for you to cast Soar or Evade when in a tricky spot.

Dexerto/Blizzard The Eagle Path is great for mobility.

Best Evade Eagle endgame build

The good news is that the endgame version of Evade Eagle has the same set of skills and rotation as it was for leveling. This is likely because the Spiritborn is a new class and the best builds are still being determined in many ways.

However, the good news is that the Evade Eagle is even more effective in endgame than it is in when leveling. So don’t worry about having a build that’s optimized around growing your character and nothing else. Chances are, the leveling aspects of the build will change more than the endgame parts.

If you feel like you need more defense and less offense, you can switch Varyana and Raheir around.

Best Aspects

Here are the best Aspects you should hunt down for this Spiritborn build:

Layered Wards

Elements

Interdiction

Conceited

Unyielding Hits

Redirected Force

Best endgame items and equipment

Here’s the best gear you should hunt down for the Evade Eagle build, including the best Runewords to use:

Item Socket Item type Power Loyalty ’s Mantle CemTzic Helm Boosts Concussive Stomp Runic Mail of Layered wards Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Chest Armor Cast Barrier Runic Gloves of the Elements – Gloves Boosts elemental damage Runic Leggings of Interdiction Two emeralds to get extra dexterity Pants Boosts block chance Rakanoth’s Wake – Shoes Adds explosive damage to cooldowns Sepazontec XolKry Weapon Your Core Skills are boosted by 50% – – Offhand – Ocelot’s Eye of Redirected Force Diamond to get elemental resistance Amulet Gain increased Critical Strike Damage equal to 105% of your Block Chance. Blocking doubles this bonus for 10 seconds. Soulwatch Hoop of Unyielding Hits Skull to get extra armor Ring Casting a Gorilla Skill increases your Weapon Damage by 30% of your Armor for 3 seconds.



Maximum 1500 bonus Weapon Damage. Ring of the Midnight Suns Skull to get extra armor Ring When you Critically Strike, you regain 50% of the Vigor you’ve spent in the last 2 seconds.



Gain Counterattack’s Passive Effect.

Best Evade Eagle PvP build

Once again, the Evade Eagle leveling and endgame build will serve you well in PvP. Not only is the Spiritborn S-tier in PvP this season, the Evade Eagle build, while not as overpowered as the Quill Volley build, is still an effective choice.

As a build based around the Evade skill, it’ll be difficult for other players to attack you as you’ll be darting all over the map. Casters and ranged enemies may have some luck, but melee-focused opponents are in for a tough time against you.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Spiritborn build this season. If you want to know about the other classes, check out our guides for the Druid, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.